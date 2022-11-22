A practice enacted in September that set age limits on who can borrow R- and NC-17-rated movies from the Lafayette Parish public library system has been made policy by the board.
Library Director Danny Gillane said at a board meeting Monday he started the new practice Sept. 1. The board at Monday's meeting unanimously voted to reflect the change in the library system's collection development policy.
Board President Robert Judge read language from the current collection development policy: "The library supports the right of each family to decide which items are appropriate for use by their children. Responsibility for a child’s use of library materials lies with his or her parent or guardian."
The addition approved Monday reads, "To assist parents in this regard the library restricts R- and NC-17-classified DVDs (movies) to check out to those patrons 17 years or older.”
Under the new practice, anyone under 18 isn't allowed to check out a movie rated NC-17 by the Motion Picture Association nor may anyone under 17 borrow an R-rated movie.
“If you're 17 you can check out an R-rated movie," Gillane said. "If you're 18 you can check out NC-17.”
A parent accompanying a minor may show an ID, allowing a librarian to override the prohibition.
So far, Gillane said, there has been no response or objection to the new policy.
With all the conversations in the past year about the age appropriateness of library materials, Gillane said, his staff researched the practices of other libraries and modeled Lafayette's off Shreveport and Baton Rouge. Library directors, he said, have always implemented new practices like this, which did not require board approval.
Judge wanted to codify the practice by making it policy, Gillane said Tuesday.
The board voted unanimously in April to limit access to a documentary with sexual content to those age 17 and up, which is the rating given to movies whose content is considered by a ratings board to be too adult for children.
"Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood" is an unrated documentary about the life of a man who was abused as a child who later set up Hollywood stars with same-sex partners. It was challenged by a library patron.
In addition, two books in the children's section that were challenged as inappropriate by Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, prompted Gillane to merge the entire non-fiction teen collection — about 1,100 items — with the adult non-fiction collection rather than risk the board voting to remove the books from the libraries.
"These challenges generated national news, but they also highlighted issues within our community with regard to what the community expects from the library," Gillane said in a year-end statement to the board and public.
Those concerned about protecting children have a valid concern, Gillane said. Those who believe the library must represent all views also have a valid concern, he said. As a compromise, Gillane said, materials were moved, not removed from the libraries.
Gillane also addressed "incorrect and unsubstantiated" allegations that the library houses pornography and employs people trying to groom children.
"The library staff does not endeavor to purchase or maintain pornographic materials in the library’s collection," he said. "To my knowledge, our collection does not contain any materials that are pornographic."