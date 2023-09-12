It’s been more than 20 years since the D.A.R.E. program has been taught in Lafayette Parish schools, City Marshal Reggie Thomas said. But he’s reviving the program to teach students about the dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse.
“I’m bringing it back,” he said. “They have upgraded the training and everything about D.A.R.E. It’s on another level.”
He picked Deputy Marshal Tyrone Alexander to lead the program. Alexander, inspired by his four children, spent two weeks of sleepless nights training to become a D.A.R.E officer.
He expected to only learn about drug abuse resistance, but the curriculum went beyond that, teaching officers how to work with students on decision-making skills and responsibility.
“They gave us the tools to understand why kids do what they do and what we can do as a D.A.R.E. officers to get them to not do that,” he said.
The program, founded in 1983, reached its height in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was phased out when researchers questioned its effectiveness and more schools adopted school resource officer programs.
Since then, DARE has gone through changes, reworking its curriculum to connect with students and teach them about responsibility and how to make better decisions, Thomas said. The hope is to give students the information they need to be safer online, take care of their mental health and curb their use of risky behaviors like drinking alcohol, smoking or vaping tobacco, and taking recreational drugs.
The D.A.R.E. program now has a guided curriculum for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, each lesson compounding on the other and tailored for that grade level. Lessons range from how to recognize and respond to an emergency, the safe use of medicine, online safety, mental health care and the prevalence of fentanyl.
“Everything piles up on why you shouldn’t do this, why you should avoid that situation, why you have strength in numbers and it teaches them to make those better choices,” Alexander said.
The lessons also have take-home lessons where students can discuss what they learned with their families, involving them in the educational process.
The marshal’s office will start a 10-week program, led by Alexander, at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy working with the school’s sixth graders. The marshal’s office partnered with the school earlier this year to employ school resource officers on its campus.
Students will be introduced to the D.A.R.E. mascot, a lion named Daren. Alexander was awarded Daren at his own graduation and now keeps the stuffed animal with him at the marshal’s office. After the 10-week course, the marshal’s office will hold a graduation for students.
If students don’t take anything else away from the program, Alexander hopes they’ll remember to be safe and responsible. And he hopes they’ll look to him as someone who can be trusted in tough situations.
“We (D.A.R.E officers) may be role models for somebody else’s kid that doesn’t have a voice, that doesn’t understand what they’re going through,” he said. “With the help of the marshal’s office and Marshal Thomas, we’re going to help try to stop those situations before they happen by teaching kids to make good decisions.”
In the future, Thomas wants to see the D.A.R.E. program expand beyond Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy. He has plans to take D.A.R.E. programming about the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl to the school’s high school students.
Beyond that, his goal is to revive the program at more schools, especially where the marshal’s office has an SRO on campus, and with other community organizations, churches and youth programs.
“We’re about helping the community,” Thomas said. “This program, as we get started, is going to help a lot of kids in the future.”