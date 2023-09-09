Lafayette native and CBS national correspondent David Begnaud has listened and watched over the years as sources have told him about the people in their lives who believed in them.
He recently shared the story of Grammy-winning poet J. Ivy, who credited his English teacher, Paula Argue, with supporting him in a way that changed his life.
“I wanted to do stories with the theme of ‘the person who believed in me,’” he said. “I was lucky enough to make one of those about my own story. And there was no doubt as to who that person in my life would be.”
During a segment that aired Friday on CBS Mornings, Begnaud showed viewers a glimpse behind the curtain of the person who believed in him, helped him find his voice and helped him find his purpose — his high school English teacher and speech coach Josette Surratt.
“She taught me to appreciate investments in other people. She taught me to appreciate the journey,” he said. “She taught me to appreciate the benefits to vulnerability. She taught me to appreciate the lessons from pain.”
'What are you running from?'
Before entering high school, Begnaud had been building a wall around himself and pretending he was someone he wasn’t. He was trying to be straight when he was gay, trying to hide his Tourette Syndrome tics, trying to focus when he couldn’t and trying to fit in when it felt like he didn’t.
He met Surratt when he was 15 as a freshman at Teurlings Catholic High School. Surratt, who has been an educator for 50 years, always wanted to be a teacher. She used to play school when she was younger and liked being in control.
More than that, Surratt had a deep, sincere and authentic love for children.
“I genuinely wanted them to feel that somebody cared, that they weren’t alone,” she said. “I attribute a lot of that to God because that was just something that He gave me to carry into the classroom. I just felt that was what my ministry was, that’s what I was put here to do.”
Surratt taught Begnaud more than what came from a school curriculum. She taught Begnaud emotional intelligence and coping skills. She constantly chipped away at the fortress Begnaud had spent his entire childhood building.
Then one day during his senior year, Surratt took Begnaud aside and asked, “What are you running from?”
“I had no response. She didn’t need a response. What she needed was the light bulb to go off in my head,” Begnaud said. “Until then, no one had asked me, ‘what are you running from?’
“People just pointed out what they didn't like. People pointed out how I was different. People pointed out how I could have been better softer, nicer, kinder fit in more. No one asked me a question. People just delivered to me what should be done as I struggled to fit in.”
It was a pivotal moment for Begnaud. Surratt was there as someone with open arms, rather than pointing the blame at him. She was someone he could trust and open up to.
Surratt said as a teacher, it’s hard to tell if a student understands the wisdom that’s trying to be imparted. But what’s most important is that the student feels safe and unconditionally accepted.
“It's a humbling experience as a teacher to be able to have that child talk about anything,” Surratt said. “With David, his defensiveness had carried over from elementary school. As a speech coach, I needed him to be more vulnerable in his delivery.
“I could see that this was a great kid who wasn't able to be himself. He wasn't created to be defensive.”
The takeaway
Begnaud and Surratt have continued their friendship for 25 years.
“She has been my cheerleader and my accountability holder,” he said. “To have her there for the marquee moments of my life but also for the low moments, too, has been one of the healthiest relationships I have ever possessed.”
She’s been by his side as he’s advanced in his career from Louisiana to California to being a national correspondent at CBS.
“It's been one of the greatest pleasures of my life,” Surratt said. “Any teacher actually lives for the days where she can look back and say, ‘I'm so proud of this individual. I'm so proud I was part of this journey.’”
When telling his stories, Begnaud looks for the one thing viewers and readers can take away.
For the story of his friendship with Surratt, Begnaud hopes people will recognize their own supporters and take a moment to give thanks. And for those who don’t have their own Surratt, Begnaud hopes they’ll become a supporter in someone else’s life.