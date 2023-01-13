Lafayette Parish schools recognized some of its best and brightest students when the 2023-2024 Student of the Year winners were announced Friday.
One student was selected from each school as their Student of the Year. Those awardees then competed to be chosen as the district’s Student of the Year. Potential winners had to submit a written essay, a student portfolio and were interviewed by a panel of retired teachers and administrators.
The winners will move on to represent the parish at the regional-level competition, which is set to begin in mid-February with virtual interviews. Regional finalists will then move on to compete at the state-level competition.
Here are the 2023-2024 Students of the Year.
Colt Dauphin, Elementary School Student of the Year, Charles M. Burke Elementary School
Colt Dauphin is a 10-year-old fifth grader at Charles Burke Elementary school.
“I feel honored to represent my school,” he said in an email. “I think the main accomplishment that made me stand out may be being a National Public Speaker and being in the process of starting my own business at my young age of just 10 years old."
Colt said he was thankful for his parents and for teachers at Charles Burke who have supported him and never let him give up on accomplishing his goals.
Richmond Saunier, Middle School Student of the Year, Milton Elementary/Middle School
Richmond Saunier is a 13-year-old eighth grader at Milton Elementary/Middle School.
Richmond has maintained a 4.0 GPA from Kindergarten through eighth grade, which helped him to realize he is an example to his peers, he said. Richmond also is involved in Milton Middle School sports teams and clubs and strives to be a leader in everything he does.
“When I won Student of the Year for my school, I felt relieved. I had some stiff competition from some of my classmates and many of my peers expected me to win,” he said in an email. “I was completely surprised when I was announced as the Lafayette Parish eighth grade Student of the Year because I was up against some exceptional eighth grade students from the other middle schools.”
Richmond said attending elementary and middle school at Milton has been a gift and he is proud to represent the school and the parish.
Lillian Mack, High School Student of the Year, Lafayette High School
Lillian Mack is a 17-year-old senior at Lafyette High School.
Being named High School Student of the Year meant her hard work was paying off and that her efforts weren’t being ignored or going unnoticed, she said.
Lillian said she is involved in activities that interest her, not just ones that would help her fit a quota. She also said she loves to have deep conversations with anyone willing to listen.
“I think it's important to note that not one singular thing allowed me to be honored with this award. Rather, every diverse element of myself brought me to be a great candidate,” she said in an email. “Lafayette High School, even though the school itself might be crumbling, provides a unique culture to the Acadiana community.
"My school is full of young leaders that strive towards greatness, and amazing teachers that set us up for success in the future.”