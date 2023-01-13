The 2023-2024 Lafayette Parish teachers of the year have been selected.
The district recognized its teachers of the year, who were nominated by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders.
After being selected by his or her school as its teacher of the year, educators can participate in the district competition, which evaluates a lesson plan, student learning targets and letters of recommendation.
This year, a new teachers were also being recognized and had the opportunity to move on to the district competition. The district received new-teacher applicants from elementary and high schools.
Here are the LPSS 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year.
Amy Landry, Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Myrtle Place Elementary School
Amy Landry teaches French immersion for Pre-K4 at Myrle Place Elementary School.
“Landry's mission is to lay the foundation for young students to become successful, confident, and socially strong adults by providing them with skills to problem solve and self-regulate,” the district said in a release. “Landry works hard to help provide a safe space for her students and build strong relationships with her students and parents through connection and positivity.”
Iola Malveaux, New Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Evangeline Elementary School
Iola Malveaux teaches fourth-grade English Language Arts and social studies at Evangeline Elementary School.
“I was overwhelmed to have learned that this honor has been bestowed upon me. I felt unworthy,” Malveaux said in an email. “I believe it was because of teamwork and the willingness to learn from others that led me to win this award.”
Malveaux said knowing she can make a difference in one child’s life inspires her to be an educator.
“I am thankful for the staff and faculty at Evangeline Elementary,” she said. “They have shown me love and encouragement since day one. I will continue to strive with their help to reach as many lives as possible, even if it is just one.”
Malveaux has a bachelor's degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree of education.
Traci Sudduth, Middle School Teacher of the Year, Scott Middle School
Traci Sudduth has been teaching English Language Arts at Scott Middle School for the past 10 years of her 24-year career.
Sudduth said she was shocked when she learned she was the district’s Middle School Teacher of the Year. The district instructional team was on campus the week before and she thought it was more of the same until she saw the flowers and balloons.
Sudduth has a passion for working with students who struggle with comprehension.
“Seeing a child succeed after struggling is the greatest reward ever. Especially when they connect something you’ve done to that success,” she said in an email. “It’s like the light goes off and they understand that you are on their team. It takes a while to build that trust, but once it happens, it’s the greatest inspiration to continue in this profession.”
The relationships Sudduth builds with students and parents are what molded her into the teacher she is today, she said.
“Being teacher of the year has very little to do with me, personally,” she said. “I work with an amazing team, in an amazing community. So many educators are walking out of the profession, but I honestly couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
Madison Richard, New High School Teacher of the Year, Northside High School
Madison Richard is a first-year teacher at Northside High School where she teaches 11th and 12th grade students U.S. history and world history.
“In the classroom, she likes to help students relate history to today's world,” according to a news release from the district. “She feels comparing history to today's actions really helps the students to be open to the past events that have made America what it is today.”
Richard loves to teach and learn from other teachers, the district said.
Richard is enrolled in the iteachLouisiana program and is working to become certified in teaching. She has a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences with a concentration in housing interiors and fashion merchandising.
Jennifer Morrow, High School Teacher of the Year, Southside High School
Jennifer Morrow, who has been an educator for 25 years in Lafayette Parish, has been at Southside High School for five years. She teaches dual-enrollment introduction to Anatomy & Physiology and Medical Terminology as well as Emergency Medical Responder.
Morrow said she is proud to represent the parish and winning the award is one of the highlights of her career.
“Winning Teacher of the Year is such an absolute honor and winning in Lafayette Parish just means more,” Morrow said in an email. “I work very hard in the classroom building engaging and fun activities while building relationships with my students. Winning this award makes me feel that every second I have spent for my students, my school and my district has been realized, recognized and appreciated.”
Morrow, who was voted “most spirited” teacher, said she is inspired by her students.
“I absolutely adore the relationships I build with my students. Teaching for so many years I have learned how to be flexible with changing generations and their interaction,” she said. “Once they know I care about them, then they can understand that I show up everyday to do my best to make their educational experience fun, meaningful and safe. I am inspired by my students work ethic, their dreams, their commitment to their families and their after-school jobs.”