Francis Touchet Jr. will serve as the interim Lafayette Parish School System interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is selected.
The school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint Touchet to the leadership role. Board President Tommy Angelle was not present.
Touchet replaces Irma Trosclair who announced she was resigning last month and her last day was Thursday. She will be the principal of Eunice High School.
She said the decision was not an easy one. She prayed over and reflected on her options. But ultimately it was a choice she made with her family in mind and will allow her to be more available to them.
“It was a difficult decision but one that my gut just kept telling me was the right thing to do, that it was the next step in my career,” she said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done here. Lafayette is in good hands.”
Touchet previously served as the associate superintendent, focusing on district accountability and academic support. He joined the district in July 2019.
Touchet was a science teacher and football and track coach in Vermilion Parish until he moved into administrative roles in 1998. He served as assistant principal and principal in the parish, including serving as the principal of Erath High School for five years. While he was principal, the school was one of the state’s top-performing high school.
He moved to the Louisiana Department of Education in 2012 as a network leader who worked with more than 40 school districts throughout the state on district-wide initiatives.
Touchet previously sought the Lafayette Parish superintendent position in 2015. Donald Aguillard was selected as superintendent instead. He also applied in 2016 to be the superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools but the school board selected Patrick Jenkins.
Touchet, who lives in Abbeville, has served on the Abbeville city council for 17 years. His term expires in 2026.
"You've earned these keys," Trosclair said Wednesday night.
This is a developing story.