Students in Lafayette Parish have returned to school at the height of a heatwave, raising concerns among caretakers about how to help keep their children cool as they travel to and from school.
All of Lafayette Parish School System’s special education buses have air conditioning, but other buses that transport students don’t and drivers are supposed to allow students to keep the windows down, said district spokesperson Amanda Blanco.
“Families should know that buses are keeping the windows down to keep the air flowing and that students are allowed to bring water bottles with them while traveling to and from school,” she said in a text.
But more than 200 people have signed a Change.org petition imploring the Lafayette Parish School Board to require their buses to have air conditioning.
“It is unimaginable to subject our children to such extreme conditions while commuting to and from school,” the petition states. “It is not only uncomfortable but also poses serious health risks.”
Louisiana is experiencing a drought, record-breaking heat and wildfires. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have persisted nearly every day in Lafayette and Acadiana. The National Weather Service labels excessive heat warnings when temperatures exceed 105 or heat index values exceed 113.
The combination of excessive heat and drought caused air conditioning issues at Southside High School earlier this week, prompting the campus to close for a day.
Young children and athletes are at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. High temperatures can cause children to become dehydrated or experience heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat stroke, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Heat exhaustion symptoms can include muscle pain or spasms; pale, clammy skin; tiredness or weakness and dizziness; and headache and fainting, according to LDH.
Heat stroke symptoms can include a body temperature higher than 103 degrees; hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache and dizziness, nausea and confusion; and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, according to LDH.
The strongest protection against heat-related illnesses is air conditioning, according to LDH.
Students are allowed to bring small, personal hand-held fans onto the bus as long as it is used properly and does not cause a safety issue or disruption on the bus or at school, Blanco said.
LDH also recommends people drink plenty of fluids, even before a student asks for it or indicates they are thirsty, avoiding caffeine and sugary drinks. Salty and sugary food and drinks can dehydrate a person quickly. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.