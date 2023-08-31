Several candidates for the Lafayette Parish School Board discussed charter schools, the district's alternative schools, parent involvement and other topics during a forum Wednesday night.
The League of Women Voters of Lafayette hosted the forum at the Lafayette Parish Main Library for candidates for districts 2, 3,4 and 6 — all open seats for the Oct. 14 election.
Each seat has two candidates: Chad Desormeaux and Stasia Herbert-McZeal are running for District 2; Joshua Edmond and Emilie Lewis Duhon are running for District 3; Michelle Living and Amy Trahan are running for District 4; and Roddy Bergeron and Sam Taulli Jr. are running for District 6.
During the hourlong forum, the candidates were asked a question and given a minute to respond.
Charter schools
Asked if they supported expanding charter schools in Lafayette Parish, almost every candidate said they did not support it.
Trahan said each charter school proposal should be evaluated on an individual basis.
Bergeron said that charter schools mostly take money from the public school system and they're selective. He said in some instances charter schools make sense, but because of the work LPSS has done to improve student outcomes, it would be hard for him to support a charter school.
Duhon said she wasn't sure about "the difference between a charter school and a regular school" and would need to do more research.
Living said she would want to evaluate if a proposed charter school offered students the same level of education and opportunity to reach the next level.
Alternative sites for disciplinary issues
The candidates were asked the role they would take, if elected, to ensure the needs were met for alternative sites for students with significant disciplinary actions.
Herbert-McNeal, Edmond, Duhon, Desormeaux, Bergeron and Taulli all said that alternative sites should address students' social, emotional and mental health needs as well as the trauma they may have experienced before being referred to an alternative site.
Desormeaux and Taulli said that if the alternative sites are full, expanding facilities and space to accommodate larger populations should be considered.
Living said she would like to help create policies that intercept students before they are referred to an alternative school and that they should be used as a last resort.
Trahan said when students are referred to alternative schools, in addition to receiving mental health counseling, their academic learning should not be disrupted. She also suggested creating an ongoing assessment to keep up with students when they return to their home schools.
Superintendent evaluation
For evaluating a superintendent's performance, Desormeaux, Herbert-McNeal, Edmond, Living, Trahan, Bergeron and Taulli suggested creating a committee of stakeholders, including parents, teachers, administrators and other staff, that would conduct an evaluation and give its decision to school board members.
Duhon suggested that the superintendent, like school board members, should be elected as opposed to being appointed.
School evaluations
The candidates were asked if they felt the school and district performance evaluation system was adequate.
The Louisiana Department of Education measures a school's performance on several variables that differ for elementary, middle and high schools. Those variables include student progress, graduation rates and achievement on standardized testing.
Desormeaux said he needed to research school evaluations more but that the impact of schools of choice should also be considered in the evaluation criteria.
Herbert-McNeal said the criteria should be reassessed and ideas for change should be brought to BESE. Edmond said he needed to do more research on school evaluations.
Duhon said she couldn't give a definitive answer because it is "something that I'm not quite sure about." But said performance scores need to be understandable and stakeholders need to know exactly how they're being calculated.
Living said evaluations were questionable because she didn't know if it was truly fair and if she was elected, she would have to concentrate on it more "because there is a lot of mixed feelings when it comes to the actual school being graded."
Trahan said the system needed to be reevaluated and concerns should be discussed with local and state teacher organizations as well as BESE.
Bergeron said school evaluation grades don't paint a complete picture and consideration should be made for how students are being prepared for the next level.
Taulli said the criteria for evaluation needs to change, which would mean lobbying to the state legislature.
Future forums
The League of Women Voters will host two more forums for school board candidates, one at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the South Regional Library for districts 7 and 9 candidates and the other at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the West Regional Library for District 1 candidates.
The candidates for District 8 had a scheduling conflict and will not attend a League of Women Voters forum.
Another forum with all candidates will be Sept. 12 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.