The Lafayette Parish School Board approved its $798 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
The budget was unanimously approved by the school board Wednesday night during a budget hearing. The approved budget will go into effect July 1.
The approved budget is about $152 million more than the current year’s budget.
The 2023-2024 school year will be the last year that school districts will be given federal pandemic relief funding.
$5 million more to charter schools
The school district is setting aside about $25 million of its budget for charter schools. That money, collected locally, will pass directly through to the charter schools in the parish. That funding does not include money charter schools receive from the state.
For the 2023-2024 budget, the district set aside an additional $5.7 million in funding for charter schools, citing an expected increase in the number of students enrolling in existing and new charter schools.
The district projects about 81% of Lafayette Parish charter school’s enrollment will be students who have Lafayette addresses and have budgeted for the money to go directly to the charter schools, Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Matthew Dugas told school board members during its March finance meeting.
High school astroturf
Three high schools — Comeaux, Northside and Acadiana — will be getting turf fields. Acadiana and Northside were each approved for $1.5 million and Comeaux was approved for $1.85 million from the self-funded construction fund for the renovations. Northside and Acadiana are also budgeting for scoreboards with their $1.5 million.
When the request first came before the school board in February, only Northside and Acadiana were slated for the upgrade. But School Board Member Donald Aguillard requested Comeaux be added, arguing that both Comeaux and Southside High School could play on that turf. He also claimed Comeaux was originally supposed to be included in the budget for turf.
The amended request eventually passed after terse discussion about whether there was funding for three schools and if there wasn’t, which schools should be prioritized.
School Board Member Tehmi Chassion, who represents Northside in his district, argued it has been several years since Northside has received non-necessary upgrades and that a turf field would help entice student athletes to stay rather than leave for nearby Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy.
“My request for Northside is because they just go to charter school, very close to Northside High School,” he said. “They've got a beautiful turf field. And I got kids talking about they want to go where there's turf.”
School safety
The board also approved several spending projects aimed at providing additional security features to its schools. It approved about $1.1 million for fencing to ensure every school has a single point of entry, about $2.3 million for metal and weapon detectors, and about $200,000 for software that would allow staff to check in and track school visitors.
District staff noted that it would request those funds be reimbursed from federal pandemic relief funding.
"It's always been a priority of our superintendent (Irma Trosclair) and our board and our staff," said Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Operations Jennifer Gardner. "You continue to build and you can never be complacent with safety."
About 2.7% of public schools nationwide use daily metal detector checks on students, according to 2019-2020 data from the National Center for Education Statistics. About 2.1% of middle schools, 7.7% of high schools and 5.8% of combined schools use daily checks. Checks didn't register for elementary schools.
Rising school bus costs
For the 2022-2023 school year, $2.2 million was budgeted for the expenses. The district initially proposed increasing vehicle maintenance funds by about $1 million for the new budget year, eventually shaving off about $200,000 from the request.
For the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, the school board approved about $2.9 million from the general fund for vehicle upkeep.
The culprit: The rising costs of fuel and bus and vehicle parts and repairs, district staff told the school board in a March budget hearing.
“We’ve had a dramatic increase in the cost,” said Kyle Bordelon, the director of planning and facilities. “Just a year and a half ago, some (items), like circuit cards that go in the buses might have been $300. Now we’re having to pay $700 and $800. The parts have really skyrocketed.”
Staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.