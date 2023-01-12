Five Lafayette Parish schools were recognized Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education for their improvement on assessment testing.
Broussard Middle School, Early College Academy, E.J. Sam Accelerated School, Lafayette Middle School and Myrtle Place Elementary School all were designated as comeback campuses, five of 41 schools that received the recognition from across the state.
The schools increased the percentage of students scoring mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA when compared to 2019. High school campuses also increased their ACT scores.
The schools were honored with a banner and campus visits from Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent Irma Trosclair, Louisiana Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Jenna Chiasson, LDOE Deputy Assistant Superintendent of Education Em Cooper and other district leaders.
“What we’re really seeing across these comeback campuses is just a true passion for leadership and a lot of great support from the district that educators have rallied around,” Chiasson said Wednesday. “I’m so happy that you’re able to see the fruits of your labor really come to fruition in your student outcomes.”
Broussard Middle School
Broussard Middle School maintained its B school ranking in 2022.
Principal Allison Champagne said the school staff worked to reduce student absences and focused on great teaching, all of which helped improve student achievement. She said it’s a collaborative effort to help students be successful.
“This is a great honor,” she said. “We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles in the last few years and we have a great family here at Broussard Middle – great staff, great students, great parents and community.”
Early College Academy
Early College Academy maintained its A school ranking in 2022.
At ECA, students take their high school classes in the first two years. Their junior and senior years, students enroll in classes at South Louisiana Community College and are able to graduate with an associate degree in general studies.
“On top of all the extraordinary students that you have here, you continue to grow them and you continue to elevate them and advocate for their associate’s degree, provide them with rigorous instruction, great teaching and learning here all under your leadership with your staff,” Trosclair said.
E.J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette
E.J. Sam improved to a B school ranking in 2022. It had an F school ranking in 2019.
“To me this is so meaningful because it’s growth and that’s what we focus on,” said principal Judy Duhon.
At E.J. Sam, students work online at their own pace, grouped in classes based on content. Students apply to attend the school.
The school is a great setting for students who may not prefer or perform well in a traditional school setting, but still understand the importance of graduating with a high school diploma, Trosclair said during Wednesday’s tour.
“They continue to push forward and that’s what we always commend them about at graduation,” she said. “When a lot of folks would have given up, you didn’t and you believed in yourself.”
Lafayette Middle School
Lafayette Middle School improved to a C school ranking in 2022. It received a D school ranking in 2019.
"I'm extremely proud of this accomplishment. It speaks to the hard work and dedication of our amazing faculty, staff, and students," principal Tia Trahan said in a statement. "Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, our school community persevered leading to the academic growth achieved."
Lafayette Middle is home to the Environmental Sciences Academy, which gives students an opportunity to learn about plants, animals and ecosystems.
Myrtle Place Elementary
Myrtle Place Elementary improved to an A school ranking in 2022. It received a B school ranking in 2019.
Myrtle Place is a French immersion school. It’s a Blue Ribbon School, recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for its overall academic excellence in 2022, and Principal Catherine Bricelj is a 2022 recipient of the U.S. DOE’s Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.
Even with all its achievements, Myrtle Place still strives for excellence and improvement, Trossclair said.
“Quite often folks in high-performing schools think there's not room for growth. And that's not the mindset here from leadership,” she said. “That certainly funnels through downtime for teachers and your students.”