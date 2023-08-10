Students were cheerfully greeted on Thursday with smiles, high-fives, music and a new in-person mascot as they arrived at Live Oak Elementary School.
It was the first day for about half of the parish’s public school students with the other half reporting to schools Friday. All students will return for the start of the 2023-2024 school year on Monday.
It also was the first day of school for Live Oak’s new principal, Alison Canter. A Carencro native, Canter started her teaching career at Live Oak 18 years ago. She stayed for nine years before moving to Scott Middle School, David Thibodeaux STEM and was most recently an assistant principal at Northside High School.
“It’s like coming back home,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
Her excitement for the start of the new school year spilled over to teachers and staff who happily shepherded still-sleepy students to the cafeteria for breakfast or their classroom.
In the bus line and in the cafeteria, students were hyped up by an in-person eagle mascot, gifted to Live Oak by Carencro Heights Elementary after the school changed its name to A.J. “Bob” Lilly Elementary School and changed mascots. Students will vote to name the new mascot in the coming weeks, Canter said.
Inside, the school is decorated with a “Level Up” gaming theme to better connect with students. Bulletin boards boast that academic stars are “Among Us,” a nod to an online multi-player game, and “mind-crafting” is happening, a play on “Minecraft,” the blocky world-building game.
Outside each pod of classrooms is a sign that shows the highest level – their future high school graduation year.
“We’re building those relationships and focusing on graduation,” Canter said. “That’s what we’re all about: setting a strong foundation.”
Canter hopes that joy for learning and determination to continue to achieve reaches everyone on Live Oak’s campus, not just the students. She wants to get the faculty and staff excited about learning and developing as professionals.
“That’s been my big push for the staff is for us to simply evaluate how we can grow and build because as a profession, we’re pulled in so many different directions,” she said. “We have to learn how to reflect and grow ourselves so we don’t burn ourselves out.”
“The teachers were so excited this morning and the staff has been phenomenal,” Canter added. “But they are ready for bigger and better.”