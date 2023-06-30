Leaving the Lafayette Parish School System superintendent position to be principal of Eunice High School is a full circle moment for Irma Trosclair.
She’ll return to the district where her children attended school and where her grandchildren are now learning. Eunice High is where her husband, Paul Trosclair, led the football team as head coach for 25 years. And she led Eunice Elementary School to National Blue Ribbon School status in 2010.
“I feel like I’ve traveled around the world to end up back where I started and back in the community,” she said in an interview with The Advocate on Friday.
“I feel that I will have had a full, complete career returning to the work that is the most critical work in any school system, and that’s boots on the ground in schools.”
Trosclair told school board members and Lafayette Parish staff about her decision to leave Monday, announcing she would step down July 20 after nearly five years at the helm.
She said the decision was not an easy one. She prayed over and reflected on her options. But ultimately it was a choice she made with her family in mind and will allow her to be more available to them.
“It was a difficult decision but one that my gut just kept telling me was the right thing to do, that it was the next step in my career,” she said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done here. Lafayette is in good hands.”
Alongside serving as the principal of Eunice High, Trosclair will serve as a zone leader, overseeing all schools in the Eunice area in St. Landry Parish. It’s a move that means she will see and interact with students and teachers every day.
“Up close personal with students, teachers, a community, families – that’s the work that I'm most passionate about,” she said. “I’m honored and privileged to have had this opportunity (as superintendent) and it's grown me.
“But in in this role, I've never forgotten that the real work happens at the school level. The most important roles in our school system are our school leaders and our educators.”
The school board will choose an interim superintendent at its July 19 board meeting and then work toward selecting a permanent replacement, School Board President Tommy Angelle said earlier this week.
While serving as superintendent, Trosclair said she was dedicated to putting students first. She’s enjoyed watching students grow and working with schools to help continue that move in the right direction year after year.
She’s proud of the relationships the district has built with community partners in Lafayette like Love Our Schools and other foundations that support students.
She’s pushed teachers, administrators and district-level staff to think about the inequities students face and work toward erasing those challenges whether that be through ensuring all students have WiFi at home or by providing after-school transportation so students can receive extra tutoring.
“We've really worked hard and had to really change mindsets around some systemic inequities that we certainly had power and control over to keep a focus on that all the time,” she said.
Trosclair hopes that the next superintendent will lead with the mindset that students are the most important part of any decision that’s made. She hopes they’ll continue to bridge the inequity gaps that exist in school systems.
“Distractions are going to come, some a million a minute. Step back. Breathe. Be mindful,” she said. “And then in the end, think, ‘how does this impact a kid?’”