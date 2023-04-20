The Northside High CAFE wants to do everything it can to support the school. It’s taken the charge to organize a scholarship, co-sponsor ACT testing bootcamps and recognizes staff for their hard work.
And the CAFE wants to do more. It’s fundraising, along with every Lafayette Parish public school and other nonprofits, through SOLA Giving Day.
This year, Love Our Schools is matching donations to all LPSS schools up to $500 and is matching up to $2,500 for the 12 schools with CAFEs, including Nothside.
CAFEs, which stands for Community and Family Engagement, connect residents, businesses, churches and nonprofits with schools to help them grow.
Last year, Northside raised the most money out nine schools and had the most donors with about 30 people. This year, it hopes to double the number of contributors and its fundraising goal to $10,000.
The money raised will help student organizations with transportation to events, provide teacher retention incentives and student improvement incentives.
The CAFE at Northside and principal Perry Myles, who started at the school in January, focus on addressing literacy, student truancy and teacher retention.
“We try to provide unique initiatives to address the unique set of students here at Northside,” said CAFE Team Chair Judy Daniels.
The CAFÉ’s nearly 50 members support the school in as many ways as it can. Its helped students and families fill out financial aid paperwork for college, connected students with potential scholarships and for the first time will be awarding its own scholarship to one graduating boy and girl who have steadily worked hard.
It co-sponsored two ACT testing bootcamps that each saw 50 students. It’s a way for students to see the community cares about them, said CAFÉ Vice Chair Maxine Hamilton.
“We’re doing whatever we can to help build success,” she said.
The CAFE also wants to expose students to different industries and careers. It sponsored a trip for about 35 students interested in healthcare to visit Our Lady of Lourdes and learn about job opportunities and a trip for another 35 to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Engineering and IT expo.
It also has recognized teachers, counselors, custodians, school resource officers and other staff with small gifts.
“We want them to know the CAFÉ is here and we support everyone,” Daniels said. “We just want them to do their best to serve the students on this campus.”
Daniels and Hamilton said they know with donations to its SOLA Giving Day campaign, the CAFE can continue to help strengthen Northside.
“We are part of helping to bring the community back together and get involved,” Hamilton said. “We’re putting together our talents and resources to give more.”