The 150-pound “Brass Monkey” robot can zoom through the competition field at the direction of the Ramageddon Robotics team, made up of high schoolers from across Acadiana.
It has a low center of gravity that allows it to quickly navigate the field – sometimes turning on two wheels – picking up cubes and cones and placing them in their proper compartments alongside two other teams’ robots while trying to keep the opposing alliance’s robots from accomplishing the same tasks.
Next month, the Ramageddon team will take “Brass Monkey” to the First Robotics World Championship in Houston to compete against more than 300 teams from more than 35 countries.
“It’s a big deal,” said senior Brandon Roy, who’s been on the team for four years. “We won (the regional competition) and I’m just bawling my eyes out and hugging everyone. It was a feeling I will not forget.”
Bringing the 'Brass Monkey' to life
The challenge for this year’s First Robotics Competition was announced in January. It presented a unique challenge for the high school students. The past few years have required teams to create a robot that could handle a ball challenge.
But this year’s challenge was different, requiring the robots to be able to pick up cones and cubes as well as balance their robots on a teeter-totter.
“This was two things we’ve never seen before,” said Roy, who attends David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. “There was no precedent on how to grab a cone. We did a lot of research on the best ways to grab both.”
“It was a lot of design time that went into our grabbing mechanism.”
Eventually, the team looked to professional equipment designed to pick up traffic cones, settling on a design that uses rollers to pick up the objects and put them down. The robot’s LED lights will change colors depending on what object it is going to pick up or if it's in a computer-controlled balancing mode.
When brainstorming its initial design, the team suggested one of the students could ride on the bot and gather cones. But because a human player can’t be on the field, the team instead suggested having a trained spider monkey pick the cones up thus leading to the “Brass Monkey.”
The team manufactures many of its parts at the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center where it practices, tapping into the resources the school offers with access to computer-aided design (CAD) software, its two computer numerical control (CNC) machines and 3-D printer.
With its win at the Magnolia Regional competition, Ramageddon secured its spot at the world championship. Phenomena, the first robotics team to form in Lafayette that also practices at the Career Center, can secure a spot if it wins at either of its two upcoming regional competitions.
“Winning the (regional) robotics competition was the equivalent of Acadiana High School winning the state high school championship,” said Philip Ryland, the team’s advisor and a teacher at the Career Center.
“(The world championship) is the equivalent of the state champions playing each other in football for the world championship.”
‘It’s definitely a sport’
Roy is the team’s driver assisted by co-pilot Jillian Ryland, a Lafayette High School freshman. Other students work as scouts, watching other teams’ robots and also work in the pit crew, repairing and maintaining the robot between matches.
“We normally make sure that our pit crew is very knowledgeable about the bot because of how little time they have (between matches),” Roy said. “They need to know everything about the inner workings, all the mechanisms and what mechanics might fail.”
The entire team puts in about 800 hours throughout the year designing, manufacturing and adapting the robot until the final product is created. The team builds a robot for its competition season, which starts in March, and continues to compete over the summer in off-season matches.
“It’s definitely a sport. They have to train. They have to practice,” Ryland said. “But unlike baseball, they have to figure out how they’re going to hit the ball, what are they going to use, and they have to go out and design and build their own bat to play the game.”
The team is made up of about 20 students who come from high schools throughout the parish, who are home-schooled or attend high schools in the surrounding parishes. And it accepts students who wish to join year-round.
They work with teachers and other volunteers, such as previous robotics students and mentors whose careers include engineers, computer programmers and scientists. And it gets support from community sponsors, who students solicit.
“You learn so many new things,” Jillian said. “There’s a whole lot of stuff besides just the robot. We have media and you can do designs. The sponsors – students had to go and talk to all these businesses.
“Pretty much every piece here, a student has contributed to in some way, shape or form, whether it be earning money or building the robot.”
More than building a robot
Beyond robotics and engineering, being on the team helps students build their leadership skills, Philip Ryland said. And it teaches them gracious professionalism, which encourages high-quality work while valuing others.
“They have to work together as a team, they have to work together with other teams,” he said. “You can’t burn bridges.”
“You're going to do everything you can to win and competition, but you're going to be nice as heck about it,” he added.
For Roy, being on the robotics team has been about the community.
“I would probably say we’re the most accepting team. We don’t care where you came from, come build a robot,” he said. “We try to make it as low-cost as possible. We try to make it as accessible to anyone and everyone.”
“That’s one of the like biggest things that I like about his team,” he added. “Anyone can join. Everyone is welcome. Everyone can show up and learn how to build a robot. And it's just it's a very welcoming environment.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Ramageddon Robotics team can email Philip Ryland at pryland@lpssonline.com.