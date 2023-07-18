The Lafayette Parish Republican Executive Committee said it opposed the creation of a special taxing district that the Lafayette Parish School Board created to potentially fund a new stadium at Southside High School.
The school board created that taxing district, which almost entirely lines up with the current Southside High attendance zone, that will allow it to ask voters to issue bonds and pay off those bonds with property taxes. The tax would apply to anyone who owns property, not just residents.
At its August meeting, the board will take public comment and vote on ballot language to pass a property that would be used to build a football stadium, track and other athletic facilities at Southside. If it passes, the measure would appear on the November ballot.
RPEC, which advocates for issues and endorses political candidates, said in its resolution it understood the importance of funding education but that tax measures should be "carefully evaluated."
"We support the building of a stadium," said RPEC Committee Member Landon Boudreaux. "But we think that there are different ways to get there without raising taxes."
"We understand the funding of schools and the benefits that extracurriculars bring to the students," he added, "but we think there's a different way to achieve that stadium."
The RPEC passed the resolution 13-1 at the committee's July 11 meeting. The dissenting vote was Donald Aguillard, who sits on the Lafayette Parish School Board representing Southside High School and voted in favor of the creation of the taxing district.
But the tax is needed, said Eric David, the president of the Southside High Football Booster Club. He said he's been asking questions about getting a stadium built for five years and started looking into funding options.
"The more layers I started peeling back, the more I learned about the school board's stance on funding the stadium. That outlook did not look very promising," he said. "I would love to go to a Friday night football game in a small town-feel like Southside and have the Friday night lights we haven't had in seven years.
"It won't happen in a timely manner without this tax."
The creation of a new stadium wouldn't just benefit football players but band students, cheerleaders, soccer players and track and field students, David said. It also would mean students, their coaches and other staff don't have to spend as much time traveling to games.
Without a stadium, David also said it's difficult for the school to consider expanding to other sports, like lacrosse, because there's no designated space on campus for practice or games. The stadium could also be used for other schoolwide activities like pep rallies, he said.
"I don't understand why anybody would not be in favor of a self-funding tax that will expire," David said. "It's a self-funded project that people in the Southside community can be proud of. They can drive by in 30 years and say, 'I helped build that.'"
Southside High School was built about seven years ago but a football field was not included in the nearly $80-million construction project.
The goal would be to build a facility for about $16 million. The stadium would have an Astroturf field, an all-weather track, concession stands, bathrooms, a parking lot and other amenities, Aguillard said during the June school board meeting. If approved by voters, the district expects the project to begin by mid-2024.
The RPEC said in its resolution that it encouraged the school board to look for alternative funding mechanisms.
Other options included the creation of a non-profit that could solicit donations that would be used to fund a new stadium, Boudreaux said. Another option could be the creation of a quasi-governmental entity that could be run by LPSS but that would have the ability to apply for state capital outlay money, he said.
Because it's an election year, Boudreaux said residents could determine which school board candidates would make a new stadium for Southside a priority.
"There are a lot of other options but I don't feel, and the RPEC doesn't feel, that all options have been exhausted to get funding without a new tax,' he said. "Our position is additional taxes should be a nuclear option."
He encouraged anyone who wants to explore different approaches to funding a new stadium to get involved in Southside parent groups, like Stadium on Southside's campus, and to advocate to school board members to prioritize the project.