Britt Latiolais, who has been on the Lafayette Parish School Board since 2014, is seeking his third term on the board.
Latiolais represents District 5, which covers southwest Lafayette parish, including the Judice area where the 61-year-old is from and lives with his wife Sandra.
The primary election will be on Oct. 14.
"It has been my honor to serve the students, families and employees of LPSS for the last eight years. But there is more work to be done, and I am ready and eager to get to work," he said in a campaign announcement.
"I want to continue to focus on three priorities: facilities, early childhood development and employee retention. We’ve done a great job in some of those areas, a good job in others, and some still need more work."
Latiolais said employee retention deserve the school board's attention and he hopes to improve it if he is reelected.
Latiolais said in the time he has been on the school board, it has been smart and strategic with its financial planning. It also has worked on several capital projects, eliminating portable buildings through new wings or new school buildings.
Prairie Elementary School, which falls in District 5, has been rebuilt and will welcome students to its new building when school starts in August.
Latiolais has served as the announcer for the Acadiana High football games, served as a volunteer firefighter and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.