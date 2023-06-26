After about five years at the helm, Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Irma Trosclair announced she is resigning.
In a letter that was sent to district employees on Monday, Trosclair wrote that she will resign effective July 20.
"Many factors have contributed to this difficult decision, with my family being at the forefront of my decision," she wrote.
In her letter she highlighted a list of accomplishments she said she had achieved while leading the nearly 30,000 student school district.
"We have built a strong, talented and dedicated district team that is capable and committed to continuing the work moving LPSS forward," Trosclair wrote.
Trosclair was selected as the permanent leader in March 2020 after serving as the interim in May 2019 after former Superintendent Donald Aguillard retired. She joined the district in 2015 as its first school improvement administrator before
moving into the role of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Before joining Lafayette Parish, she was principal at South Crowley Elementary in Acadia Parish and Eunice Elementary in St. Landry Parish.
Trosclair led both schools to National Blue Ribbon Schools status, each in a different category.
The school board will likely choose an interim superintendent at its July 19 board meeting and then work toward hiring a replacement superintendent.
School Board Vice President Justin Centanni said he was grateful for the work Trossclair had done as the district's leader.
"I am thankful for the four and a half years Mrs. Trossclair gave to Lafayette Parish schools and the gains that we made," he said. "And I personally wish her all the best in the future."
Trosclair grew up on a farm in DeRidder and was the first in her family to earn a college degree. She is married, with five children and four grandsons, and her husband, Paul, is the former athletic director and head football coach at Eunice High School.
