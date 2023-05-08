In August 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. declared his dream for equality in America before gathered crowds at the Lincoln Memorial. Sixty years later, Lafayette high school students have the opportunity to visit the U.S. capital to experience the history of that day.
Lafayette Consolidated Government’s minority affairs department, local nonprofit A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana, Maison Freetown and Acadiana Workforce Solutions have partnered to organize a Washington D.C. trip for 60 high school students from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29, in honor of the 60th anniversary of King’s famous speech.
Students will attend talks and symposiums about King’s speech and the civil rights movement and visit key Washington D.C. landmarks, monuments and museums, said Erica Williams, chief executive officer of A New Vision Leadership Foundation.
Williams, whose group organizes trips for students around the country, is helping plan the logistics of the trip and the itinerary to ensure the students are learning and engaged.
The nonprofit leader said travel is a powerful tool to broaden children’s perspectives and expand their dreams for their futures. Williams said the “I Have a Dream” trip is extra exciting because the students will get a hands-on experience of history in the place where it happened.
“This particular trip is extremely important for us because I feel like today’s youth have missed so much of our history, and I don’t think the history books in school can teach it like really being there and getting it firsthand from people that have experience. When we get to Washington D.C. there will be people that actually walked alongside Martin Luther King that will be talking to the crowds and the kids can witness firsthand testimony of these events,” she said.
LCG Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin said the idea for the trip came to him during the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast in January. He sees the trip as an opportunity to instill in local youth the importance of fostering dreams for your future and the future of your community.
Harvin said he doesn’t want the trip to only be a nice travel experience; he’s hopeful the exposure will ignite a feeling of determination and passion in the students, and that after returning they can begin to take action steps to achieve dreams they set for themselves.
“When I was a teenager I didn’t have to face half of what young people have to go through today – social media, bullying, all sorts of things. When you look at the civil rights movement, young people played a significant part in working with Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and many of the civil rights leaders,” he said.
“I just feel a need to light a fire in the hearts of our youth and the adults who teach them and mentor them and parent them, to let them know they’re leaders and they’re dreamers, and not to belittle themselves and think they have nothing to offer. I want them to tap into the power that they have,” Harvin said.
The total trip cost is $800, and students are responsible for $400.
To avoid a financial burden on families, students have the option to participate in a youth summer work program through Acadiana Workforce Solutions to cover the cost of their trip contribution; students are expected to earn up to $2,800 over the course of the summer, Harvin said.
The youth work program will include a part-time work week and career development courses at South Louisiana Community College and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The LCG director said the team behind the trip is seeking donations from businesses, individuals and local organizations to cover at least half of each student’s trip. All donations will be managed through United Way of Acadiana, he said.
The trip is open to students who will be in the ninth through 12th grade at the time of the trip. Lafayette Parish public, private, charter and homeschool students are eligible to apply. Harvin said his team is in contact with area schools to coordinate the students’ absence from class.
Applications are available at https://apps.lafayettela.gov/lcgforms/i-have-a-dream-experience-application; the application covers basic background information, student hobbies and three short answer questions related to King’s speech.
An application for the 20 chaperone positions will follow, Harvin said.
The deadline to apply is May 19. The applications will be reviewed by a panel of evaluators and the 60 finalists chosen to attend the trip will be announced on May 24, a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government said. Anyone interested in serving on the evaluation panel can contact Harvin’s office at LCG.