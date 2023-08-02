Despite all eight Acadiana parish public school students who scored mastery or above on statewide LEAP testing making gains or remaining at 2022 levels, only two parishes are at or above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes all saw gains from 2022 to 2023 in the percentage of all tested students who scored mastery or above on the state’s LEAP test, which is used to gauge students’ knowledge in subject areas and their readiness to move on to the next year’s material.
The percentage of students who scored mastery or above in Iberia Parish remained the same in 2023 as they were in 2022.
The percentage of students who scored mastery or above when looking at combined subject matters and grade levels in Lafayette Parish was 41%, surpassing the statewide average, which was 33%.
In Vermilion Parish, 43% of students scored mastery or above, 36% in Acadia Parish, 24% in Iberia Parish, 29% in St. Mary Parish, 28% in Evangeline Parish, 26% in St. Martin Parish and 25% in St. Landry Parish.
Both Lafayette and Vermilion parishes were in the top 10 parishes in the state for school achievement. Ascension Parish led the state with 51% of students reaching mastery or above.
It's the first time Lafayette Parish has ranked in the top 10, district spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a release. It is the largest district in the state to be recognized in the top 10.
“Our team is appreciative of the hard work and dedication of all students, teachers, administrators, staff, board members, parents, and all community stakeholders with whom we share this great honor," Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet said in a statement. "We will always strive to put students first in every decision.”
Evangeline Parish saw the greatest percentage point change from 2022 to 2023 with a 4-point percentage change. Vermilion, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin and St. Landry parishes all saw a 2-point percentage change. St. Mary Parish saw a 1-point percentage change.
Even with those gains, parishes are still struggling to reach and exceed 2019 testing levels – the last recorded LEAP scores before the COVID-19 pandemic drastically disrupted student learning.
In Acadiana, only Lafayette Parish saw an increase in the percentage of students who scored mastery or above when comparing 2019 to 2023. The parish saw a 3-point percentage increase. Acadia Parish is back at 2019 levels.
The statewide average is still down one percentage point from 2019 testing levels. Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Landry parishes are down three percentage points from 2019 levels. Evangeline Parish is -down five percentage points and St. Mary Parish is down six percentage points.
Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a call with the Advocate that districts were still catching up, not only from disruptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic but because of natural disasters, like hurricanes, that also have impacted learning time.
But he pointed to districts seeing growth in the past two years with the statewide average increasing two points and with 75% of school systems in Louisiana improved from 2022 to 2023.
LEAP, or the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, scores students and assigns them a performance metric of unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery or advanced.
For years, the state considered “basic” the measure of proficiency, but in recent years they’ve increased the measure of proficiency to mastery. The goal is for an average student in an A-rated school to achieve mastery or above on the state tests by 2025, according to the state Department of Education’s website.
Students in third through eighth grade are tested in English, social studies and math, while high school students are assessed in English I & II, algebra I, geometry, U.S. history and biology.
Statewide, students again saw a one percentage point increase in those who scored mastery or above on math but it's still three percentage points behind 2019 levels. Brumley said students aren’t getting enough time to practice their foundational math skills and that the state is looking to overhaul the curriculum and standards much in the way it approached literacy learning a few years ago.
In Acadiana, parishes saw growth or remained at 2022 levels in every subject – English language arts, math, science and social studies – when looking at combined grades.
When looking at grades 3-8, virtually every parish saw gains or remained at 2022 levels in every subject. The only exception was St. Mary Parish, which saw a 1 percentage point decrease in English language arts and math.
LEAP scores are only one portion of how Louisiana schools’ and districts’ performance is measured. High school ratings include factors like graduation rates, ACT scores and other factors. School performance scores are expected to be released in October or November.
