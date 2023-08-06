Before school starts most days, students at Lafayette Middle School are greeted with a “good morning” and smile from Principal Tia Trahan. She may not always get a reply, but she wants each of them to know she’s happy they’re at school.
The morning announcements end with another positive message.
“We tell them, ‘Believe in your administration and your teachers. Believe in your family and friends,” Trahan said. “’But most importantly, always believe in’ — and then the kids say — ‘believe in yourself.’ ”
Trahan has been an educator for 21 years, excited every morning to wake up, come to work and motivate her students to succeed.
Trahan and her staff led Lafayette Middle School to be a state-designated Comeback Campus, increasing the percentage of students who scored mastery and above and decreasing the percentage of students who scored unsatisfactory on the 2022 LEAP test. They brought Lafayette Middle from a D-rated school to a C-rated school.
Trahan was selected as the 2024 Louisiana Principal of the Year, a designation bestowed to leaders who make exceptional gains with students, guide them to achieve at the highest levels in the state and whose commitment to student success exemplifies the state’s teaching profession, according to the state Department of Education.
“I was totally shocked because there are so many incredibly talented educators in the district and throughout the state. It’s really humbling because I know all the great work that’s taking place across our state in so many schools,” she said. “I’m truly grateful and honored. I was born, raised and educated in Louisiana. It’s an indescribable feeling.”
Leading with compassion
Trahan believes in leading with L.O.V.E. — listening, observing, valuing and evaluating — when it comes to teachers, faculty, custodial and cafeteria staff, administrators, and especially students.
She gets to know her students, nearly all 400 of whom she considers her children. Trahan encourages her teachers to see each child as an individual and to recognize they have potential.
“We do what we can to maximize the opportunities here and the potential for every student,” she said. “I truly believe in embodying the whole child and doing what we can do to it easier for parents to send their kids to school and make it easier for the kids to have equitable opportunities to quality education.”
Trahan works to give her teachers at Lafayette Middle the tools and resources to ensure each student’s needs are met, differentiating instruction to continue learning growth, regardless of where a student falls on the achievement scale.
One of the biggest challenges Trahan faces as a principal at Lafayette Middle is ensuring that students’ basic needs are met. She works with different organizations to have resources such as personal care items, clothing and access to mental health services.
Those partnerships throughout the Acadiana community and the Lafayette Parish School system help show her students they aren’t forgotten and that people outside of school care about them.
Like when Love Our Schools brought backpacks full of supplies for each student at the start of last school year.
“Day one, just seeing the excitement because they were all starting with the supplies that they needed,” Trahan said. “It was truly heartwarming. Everyone had an equal start with all the supplies they needed to be successful.”
But when her students go home for the summer, the worry sets in. Will they have enough to eat? Is someone able to take care of them? Who’s making sure they don’t regress in school?
“I pray for my kids all the time,” Trahan said. “I just want them to be OK and to know that there is somebody who loves them.”
Growing up, Trahan’s father didn’t often say, “I love you.” But after his death, his boss told Trahan how her father would brag about her, thought the world of her and was proud of her successes.
“After his boss came and shared that information with my mom and me, I never went a day without telling anyone in my family and anyone that I truly cared about that I love them,” she said. “The kids hear every day that I love them.”
Sometimes, Trahan doesn’t agree with their behaviors. One student used inappropriate language and Trahan brought her into the office. The student was upset.
Trahan recognized that the student needed to know she was cared about. The two read “Love You Forever,” a book about a mother who sings to her son through the stages of childhood, even when she is frustrated by his rebellious ways. It’s a book Trahan read to her own three children.
“That kind of changed her,” Trahan said. “I told her, ‘I love you. I dislike that behavior. That’s something we’re going to work on. But I love you.’ ”
“Instead of being reactive, I’m teaching them a different way,” she added.
Following a childhood dream
When Trahan was a child, her mother would buy her paper dolls. Trahan, who grew up in St. Tammany Parish, would dress them up like her teachers and play school.
Throughout elementary school, she wanted to be a teacher. That spark dwindled as when she reached middle school where she was met with more difficult classes and less nurturing teachers.
She entered Mandeville High School with a reading deficit and took a course with Mrs. Vitrano who was loving, nurturing and non-judgmental, Trahan said.
After high school Trahan enlisted in the Army National Guard and served active guard in New Orleans. She enrolled in a junior college. One morning when she went to pick up her sister on the way to school, Trahan found her sister and brother-in-law murdered in their home. She put school on the back burner and continued working.
But in every job, she found joy and excitement when she was able to work with children. After having her second child, Trahan, with the encouragement and support of her husband John Trahan, decided to go back to school.
“The love and the compassion that Ms. Vitrano showed me was always pulling at me to follow my childhood dream and become an educator,” Trahan said. “She just really made me feel valued and she believed in me. Her belief in me throughout the years just stayed with me.”
She began her education career in 2003 as an elementary school teacher, working at J.W. Faulk, Evangeline and Katherine Drexel, becoming a National Board Certified teacher. In 2017, she was appointed the reading facilitator at Ernest Gallet Elementary.
She has served as the assistant principal at Ridge Elementary, assistant principal of Ernest Gallet Elementary School and principal of Milton Elementary/Middle School.
Trahan has led Lafayette Middle since January 2017.
Continuing to shape students
As Trahan continues to lead Lafayette Middle, she wants the school to reach and maintain a B rating. It’s something she thinks is achievable, especially with the teachers at the school who care about the students and plan for each one to show progress.
The staff encourages students to think beyond middle school. In getting to know students, they can guide them based on their interests about best steps for high school or the Career Center.
As they move on from Lafayette Middle and graduate high school, Trahan wants them to remember to reach beyond and never let anyone limit them. She hopes they’ll remember her the way she remembers Ms. Vitrano.
“I want them, first of all, to know that Mrs. Trahan loved me and she had my best interests at heart,” Trahan said. “She knew me as an individual, recognized that I am unique and that I can learn given the opportunity. And that she showed me and exposed me to possibilities.”