A new school year means new rules for backpacks and lunchboxes for Lafayette Parish School System students.
With the start of the 2023-2024 school year, all students, regardless of grade, will need clear or mesh backpacks. And there are new restrictions on lunchbox sizes.
The changes have been made in the past few years because school board members said the changes will promote school safety and minimize distractions and disruptions.
Here’s what changes are coming for backpacks, lunchboxes and jackets and sweaters.
What kind of backpack can my child have?
Students in every grade — pre-Kindergarten through 12th — must have a clear or mesh backpack. The mesh backpacks are not allowed to have a print on them and must be a solid color. Clear backpacks can’t be tinted or colored and must be clear.
Backpacks can’t be lined with fabric or other material that would conceal what’s inside. Students are allowed to have use a Chromebook sleeve inside their backpack.
Bulletproof backpacks are allowed but must be clear with a non-transparent back panel.
Exceptions will be made for students who have medically necessary items, but they must be inspected and approved by school administrators.
What kind of lunchbox can my child have?
Lunchboxes don’t have to be clear if they aren’t bigger than about 9” x 6” x 5”. If a lunchbox is bigger than that, it would need to be clear.
What about bags for personal items and extra curriculars?
Athletic bags and other extracurricular bas and equipment don’t have to be transparent, but they must be stowed in a designated area on campus.
Students are allowed to have a clear tote that is smaller than 12” x 6” x 12”.
For privacy, students are allowed to have a non-transparent privacy bag that is not bigger than 5.5” x 7.5”. The privacy bag and lunchbox are the only two non-transparent items students are allowed to carry inside or outside their backpack.
What kind of jacket, sweater and other outerwear can my child have?
Students are allowed to wear cold-weather clothing to and from school and while outside during recess. Students have to wear hoodless jackets or coats that can be any color or print that unzips or unbuttons completely.
While inside, students can wear solid-colored, hoodless sweatshirts, sweaters or jackets. Outerwear must remain open, not zipped or buttoned when inside. Uniform shirts or approved school spirit shirts must be worn underneath. They also can wear school-sold hoodless spirit jackets and sweaters.
For elementary school students and middle school students, including David Thibodaux STEM 6-8 graders, jackets and sweaters worn inside must be red, white or navy blue.
For high school students, jackets and sweaters worn inside must be an approved solid color depending on their school.
- Acadiana High: solid forest green
- Carencro High: solid navy blue or yellow gold
- David Thibodaux STEM (9-12): solid royal blue or black
- E.J. Sam: solid purple or gray
- Lerosen: solid navy blue, black or gray
- Lafayette High: solid black or Kelly green
- Northside High: solid red or black
- Ovey Comeaux High: solid red or navy
- Southside High: solid navy or gray
For more information about approved items and student dress code, see the Student/Parent Handbook.