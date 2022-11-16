The Lafayette Parish School System has shown academic growth since 2019, according to the 2021-22 school performance scores for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems released by the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday.
The scores, based mostly on state LEAP testing data from earlier this year, are the first official grades given to schools and districts under the state's accountability program since 2019. Because of the pandemic and related school disruptions, the state did not issue scores in 2020 and in 2021 issued simulated scores that came with a variety of caveats.
LPSS remained a "B" district with a performance score of 84.8, which is the 16th best in the state. LPSS ranked 29th in 2019. The district’s score is up nearly 6 points from 2019 when its score was 78.9.
Sixteen of the district’s 42 schools improved a full letter grade, with Carencro High making the greatest improvement among them going from a D’ in 2019 to a ‘B’ this year with a gain of 22.1 points from 59.9 to an 82.0.
“We have faced many challenges over the last few years, but our BEARS remained strong," Carencro Principal Vanessa Knott said in a prepared statement. "The dedication and hard work of our teachers and students made this progress possible."
LPSS has 13 schools with an "A" and 28 schools graded with at least a "B." That is an improvement over 2019, when the district had 24 schools receive at least a "B."
This year, the system had no schools that received an "F" grade. In 2019, J.W. Faulk Elementary was an "F" school. This year, the school improved to a "D."
"Recently released state scores prove that we are providing students with the educational foundation they need to be successful," LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a prepared statement. "In collaboration with district staff, school leaders and educators are focused on instructional best practices in the classroom to support academic and social growth.
"These outstanding scores are a result of all stakeholders pulling in the same direction for the students we serve," Trosclair continued. "I have no doubt that our school system will continue to grow as our dedicated school leaders continue to focus on identifying areas needing improvement."
According to the LDOE, scores released Wednesday show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is “now the same as before the pandemic" – at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022.
The latest score is a low "B" on the state's scoring scale. The scores are based mostly on how students performed on LEAP 2025 tests earlier this year, which measures students' knowledge in math, English, science and social studies. Graduation rates and other factors are also included in high school grades.
A total of 16% of schools statewide landed an "A" rating; 30% are "B," 29% are "C," 15% are "D" and 10%" are "F."
Last year three out of four schools and districts showed drops in their school performance scores during the tumultuous 2020-21 school year, which included long stretches of closed classrooms and a heavy reliance on remote learning that proved highly detrimental to learning.
“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley said in the release. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward – that’s the challenge we must meet.”
A year ago at this time, 48 of 63 traditional school districts showed gains over last year, and 30 have equaled or surpassed their 2019 scores.
Daniel Erspamer, CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, downplayed the results after the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education last week rejected Brumley's push to toughen how the state rates high schools.
"When Louisiana's accountability system isn't transparent and BESE refuses to fix it, the public is left wondering what school ratings actually mean and whether student achievement is really increasing," Erspamer said in a statement.
"It cannot be a dog and pony show. Accountability only works if information is reported honestly and it results in better schools for kids."