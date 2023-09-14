Record-breaking heat at the start of the school year prompted the Lafayette Parish School Board to ask district officials to research the cost of outfitting every bus with air conditioning.
The board voted unanimously and without discussion at its Wednesday night meeting to have a report presented in January about the factors involved in getting every bus in the district’s fleet equipped with air conditioning.
“Just coming off the summer that we had, I think a lot of districts are following suit to see what it would take to provide more comfort on the buses,” said Mark Rabalais, LPSS associate superintendent. “As we consider our kids are on the bus for a good while, we want to ensure as much comfort as we can.”
The report should include information about the feasibility of retrofitting current buses with air conditioners, the potential cost of retrofitting those buses and a potential timeline.
That report is scheduled to be presented at the board’s January meeting, when a new school board will be seated. Depending on the action taken during that meeting, costs could be factored into the next fiscal year’s budget.
All of Lafayette Parish School System’s special education buses have air conditioning, but some other buses that transport students don’t and drivers are supposed to allow students to keep the windows down, district spokesperson Amanda Blanco told the Advocate last month.
“Families should know that buses are keeping the windows down to keep the air flowing and that students are allowed to bring water bottles with them while traveling to and from school,” she said.
Young children and athletes are at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. High temperatures can cause children to become dehydrated or experience heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat stroke, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The strongest protection against heat-related illnesses is air conditioning, according to LDH.
Students are allowed to bring small, personal hand-held fans onto the bus as long as it is used properly and does not cause a safety issue or disruption on the bus or at school, Blanco said.
LDH also recommends people drink plenty of fluids, even before a student asks for it or indicates they are thirsty, avoiding caffeine and sugary drinks. Salty and sugary food and drinks can dehydrate a person quickly. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
In other LPSS news
Wednesday night’s meeting was held at the newly opened LPSS administrative building on Rue Iberville. The four-story building was constructed in 1982. It has more than 83,000 square feet and houses more than 200 full-time district staff.
The first floor has services for the public like magnet program and transcript services. The second floor has services for employees like human resources. The third floor is academics and the fourth floor is business services.
Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. thanked the school board for approving the sale of the old buildings and properties and purchasing of the new one.
“We are so thankful that they have provided this not only for the public but for all of our employees that held our house here in the central office,” he said. “This is just going to provide us with more efficiency as far as doing our day-to-day jobs.”