Mary Morrison, who was first elected to the Lafayette Parish School Board in 2014, announced she is seeking a third term.
Morrison is seeking to remain the representative of District 1, which largely encompasses Scott and Duson. The primary election will be held Oct. 14 and, if necessary, a run-off will be held on Nov. 18.
“I am so grateful for the generous support and confidence in the great work I’ve accomplished with my fellow board members for our wonderful school community over the past two terms," Morrison said in a statement. "I am immensely proud of our teachers and staff, students, parents, and community partners for the dedication they’ve shown."
Morrison, who was the first Black woman elected to the school board, said her accomplishments while on the school board include advocating for student safety, helping create a balanced budget, supporting new construction and serving as the school board president during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to serving on the school board, Morrison served on the Lafyette City-Parish Council, replacing her husband when he was elected mayor of Scott in 2011.
She now serves as the campus director at South Louisiana Community College's Acadia Parish campus where she oversees campus operations and acts as a liaison for new and continuing students, as well as local officials, community organizations, the K-12 school system and the community at large.
“I am confident, together we can achieve even more successful outcomes for the Lafayette Parish School System community and residents of District 1 with four more years of my leadership and representation," she said in a statement. "While we still have more work to do to keep the momentum going, I would not be surprised to learn that our district achieved an A status, this coming fall.”