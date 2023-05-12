Longtime St. Landry Parish educator and current Opelousas city councilman Milton Batiste III was chosen to be the parish’s next superintendent of schools on Wednesday.
Batiste, currently an executive director of school leadership for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, was chosen in a 12-1 vote by members of the St. Landry Parish School Board at a special meeting Wednesday night. He’ll succeed Patrick Jenkins, whose contract was bought out in April.
Once the seventh board member voted, ensuring a majority vote in his favor, Batiste said he was so overwhelmed with enthusiasm, joy and gratitude that he found himself clapping.
“I think the best way to describe it is humbling. It’s come full circle,” he said.
The newly tapped superintendent was one of two finalists for the job, alongside St. John the Baptist Parish Schools human resources director Curt Green. The two men were among eight total applicants for the job.
Batiste said Friday that contract negotiations are underway and he estimates he’ll begin in the position within two to three weeks.
Once the contract is in place, Batiste said he plans to step down from his Opelousas city council seat. Re-elected in 2022 to his second term, Batiste said he believes he could legally retain the seat, but it doesn’t feel morally right. He plans to step down over the summer once the board has time to determine how his seat will be filled.
“One of them I’m going to do a disservice to and I don’t want to do that. The citizens of Opelousas deserve better and our kids and faculty and staff members absolutely deserve better also. I want to make sure I can be 100% committed to educational attainment,” Batiste said.
Batiste spent the bulk of his nearly 22-year education career in St. Landry Parish. At a finalist forum Monday, the councilman emphasized his knowledge of St. Landry Parish, having worked across each of the district’s zones as a P.E. teacher and interventionist, assistant principal, competency evaluator, summer school leader and district transportation supervisor.
Batiste’s past school placements include South Street Elementary, Washington Elementary and Lawtell Elementary, per his superintendent application.
The newly selected superintendent said Friday that he left St. Landry Parish in 2021 not because he didn’t love the district, but because he wanted to challenge himself to grow and learn new things that he could eventually bring back to his home parish.
“I came to the capital city, the second largest district in the state of Louisiana, and really got to see a lot of great initiatives and a lot of great ideas. While this was going on, I was always thinking in my mind, ‘What will this look like in St. Landry Parish? How can I scale this for St. Landry Parish?’” Batiste said.
The career educator gave insight into his views on the importance of strengthening social-emotional supports for students and staff, securing additional financial support for the district and ways to ensure safe campuses at Monday’s forum.
“I want our students to win. I want our students to be competitive on the local level, regional level, state level and national level. My vision for St. Landry Parish is to create a product, to where these students can go to post-secondary or go into any business sector and be successful,” Batiste said.
“My vision for St. Landry Parish is for our students to lead the way,” he said at the forum.
Batiste said Friday that his top priority upon assuming the superintendent role is to ensure that every student has a teacher in front of them. St. Landry, like districts across the country, has battled teacher shortages.
“I want to create a safe space for kids where all of our kids want to be. I want to create a place where all of our employees want to work…I want to bring the joy back for everybody – students, staff, stakeholders, family members,” he said.
Batiste said his strategies include dividing the parish into three zones and delegating hiring and retention responsibilities across three administrators, reviewing staffing needs quarterly to be more aggressive about addressing shortages, proactively monitoring teachers’ certifications to ensure no one lapses and getting creative about distributing staff.
The newly tapped superintendent said the public can expect transparency, forthrightness and a commitment to communication from him.
“I really believe that where that distrust comes about is when you’re not honest with people. I think people can handle anything – the good, the bad, the ugly – but you have to tell it to them….A lot of times we tend to skirt around difficult conversations because people don’t want to hear them. But in actuality, you have those difficult conversations because it’s necessary and it’s the truth,” Batiste said.