Students at Milton Elementary/Middle School have been walking past a new vending machine, tempting them but unable to be used, for weeks.
Instead of being filled with snacks or drinks, the colorful machine sits outside the library and is filled with books.
Hunter Lopez, an eighth grader at the school who loves vending machines, was the first student to use the vending machine.
“This is freaking awesome,” he said. “This is the best machine.”
The vending machine was installed before the winter break. Librarian Erin Kizziar said she watched student as they walked by the machine, smiles spreading as they saw the new addition to the school.
“I feel rejuvenated, I'm excited,” she said. “It's just motivated me professionally to see the joy on their faces.”
Hunter used his “Me Bucks” to purchase the coin for the machine. The dollars are part of the positive behavior intervention and support program (PBIS) that encourages good behavior among students such as showing kindness, helping out and doing the right thing when no one is watching, said librarian Erin Kizziar.
Students can spend their dollars on a variety of things such as extra recess, free dress or items in a store. Kizziar said the vending machine was another place for students to spend their reward money.
Hunter used $75 of his “Me Bucks” to buy “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “I Survived” and “Whatever After: Abby in Wonderland.”
“Reading is very strong here,” Kizziar said. “Our whole staff talks about reading all the time and talks about literature. It really is a whole culture of reading at Milton.”
Carter Dugas, a fourth grader, said his reading teacher takes time to read one chapter from different books every day.
“I feel really grateful for her because she takes her time just to read to us not just to just jump into the lesson,” he said.
Carter said he was excited about the vending machine because he could use his “Me Bucks” to buy something different. His first purchase was “Murder She Wrote: By the Time You Read This I'll Be Gone” because he likes murder mysteries.
Kizziar, who is active on social media and follows other librarians, saw book vending machines being used in school libraries. She said she’s wanted to bring one to Milton for about five years. Over the summer, she applied for and was granted a United Way of Acadiana school impact grant, awarding her $5,000 for the vending machine.
But the price had increased after she applied for the grant. Kizziar and her husband donated the rest of the money in hopes of rejuvenating the PBIS program. The vending machine is filled with books of varying difficulty for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade that can count toward students’ Accelerated Reading points
Kizzar said she noted which books students were most interested in during the annual book fair and stocked the vending machine full of those books.
Students will be able to keep their books at home for their own libraries.
“It's special because reading has always been special to me,” Kizziar said. “At Milton, we try to make reading special and create fun activities, or in this case a vending machine opportunity, to give students a positive association with the word reading so that they have memories when they grow up and talk to their kids about reading.”