A half-century has passed since Tulane University graduate and Israeli Olympic weightlifter David Berger was murdered by terrorists at the Munich Summer Olympics of 1972.
In his 12th book, “The Weight of History, the Power of Apology,” Lafayette attorney and Cajun French supporter, activist and historian Warren Perrin links the Acadian French cause with those causes of other oppressed people, including Japanese Americans who were imprisoned during World War II and Jews who were oppressed by the European Nazis and beset by terrorist attacks.
The intersection of those causes are represented in Perrin’s short work by himself, a descendant of Acadian freedom fighter Joseph “Beausoleil” Broussard; Israeli Olympic weightlifter David Berger, killed by terrorists in Munich; and Walter Imahara, an American born of Japanese heritage who, as a child, was interned with his family in an Arkansas camp following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Perrin will discuss the book and its message at 12:30 p.m. Friday at The Roy House, 1204 Johnston St., Lafayette. Lunch, Tante Effie’s four-meat Vermilion Parish jambalaya, will be provided by the author.
The stories of the three — at times, all competitive weightlifters who attended college in Louisiana — are linked by their personal histories and the effect of injustices upon their lives or in their lineage. Their paths crossed at various points and Perrin counted the others as friends.
Arguably, the best known was Berger, who competed at the 1972 Olympics under the Israeli flag and was then killed in Munich. Imahara established himself both as a collegiate athlete at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and continued to be a long-term weightlifting force through his senior years. Perrin, who put competitive weightlifting aside for law school studies, participated on national collegiate championship teams throughout his attendance at UL, formerly the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
Perrin followed his brother’s footsteps into weightlifting, first at home on his family’s Vermilion Parish farm, then later in college. Imahara took up weightlifting at Istrouma High, then was recruited as a college student to the weightlifting team. Berger was first attracted to weightlifting after a trip with his dad to York, Pennsylvania, the weightlifting center of the country in the 1950s and ‘60s. He became obsessed with the sport as a young teen; the passion never abated.
The three competed at times in New Orleans and Perrin developed friendships with both men. Imahara and Berger were directly victimized by discrimination for who they were — a Japanese American man and a Jewish American. Perrin’s exposure to racism was through his family roots and tree. But the three held this much in common: They and their families knew they had been wronged and wanted their oppressors to know.
It was no surprise, then, that each man, either through his own experience and efforts or through their family, felt the vindication that came when their suppressors — the U.S. government that interned Imahara; the German government that failed to adequately protect Berger; and the Israeli Olympians in Munich; and the British Crown, on whose behalf the Acadians were ousted from their lands in the 18th century -- later conceded their wrongdoings against the oppressed.
Perrin will discuss the strength and meaning of those vindications in his Friday talk, which will be delivered in the new Center for Louisiana Studies office, housed in the oldest building on the UL campus.