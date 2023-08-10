All new full-time Lafayette Parish School System staff who are actively employed on the first day students return to campus will receive a one-time stipend.
The Lafayette Parish School Board voted unanimously at its Wednesday meeting to allow eligible employees to receive the $1,200 stipend. It will be paid as a separate direct deposit in late September, according to a statement from Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet.
"This is a stipend for the work that they have done thus far, but more broadly, the work they are going to do for this coming year," he said during the meeting.
All new full-time employees who are on the active LPSS payroll on Thursday, the first day students return to campus, will receive the COVID-19 related recovery, recruitment and retention stipend.
Employees who are not working on Thursday because of long-term disability, assault pay or workers compensation are not eligible. Neither are substitute employees, tutors, contract employees nor temporary employees.
The money for the stipend comes from ESSER funding, which is federal funding given to districts as pandemic relief. The district said it is awarding the stipend because it continues to ask its faculty and staff to implement COVID-19-related protocols.
"We are especially thankful that there was no tiering in the stipend and that we are acknowledging the importance of our support staff who are very much important parts of our organization," said Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators.
"We use the word 'educator' inclusively," she added. "All the people that work at a school provide a contribution."