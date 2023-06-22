Two Lafayette Parish elementary schools will get new principals at the start of the 2023-2024 school year as the district makes leadership changes before classes begin in the fall.
Venus Soileau has been tapped to lead Charles Burke Elementary School and Alison Canter will lead Live Oak Elementary School, according to a news release from department spokesperson Amanda Blanco.
Elizabeth Harson, who was the interim principal at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School last school year, was announced as the permanent principal.
Catherine Cassidy, who was the principal at Southside High School, is leaving the position to become the director of high schools for Lafayette Parish School System.
Soileau replaces retired Charles Burke Principal Loretta Williams-Durand. Soileaux has served as both as an administrator and instructor at several schools, including Paul Breaux Middle School and Acadian Middle School, Blanco said in the release. She also was named the 2012 LPSS Middle School Teacher of the Year. While serving as the principal of Scott Middle School, it was named a School of Outstanding Growth.
Before her appointment to lead Charles Burke, Soileauwas the program administrator at the Lafayette Online Academy. She had been in that position since 2020.
Canter, a Carencro native, is excited to be back at Live Oak Elementary where she started her career 18 years ago, Blanco said.
“I am very excited about going back to where I started to make a difference," Canter said in a statement. "Now that I have experienced education all the way through graduation, I know how important it is to get our kids on the right path in elementary school to meet their greatest potential in life."
Canter replaces Live Oak principal Patricia Thompson, who retired. Prior to her appointment at Live Oak, Canter most recently served as an assistant principal at Northside High School.
Harson was serving at Baranco in an interim capacity and was appointed as the permanent principal. She has been an educator for more than 32 years, 27 of which she spent in an elementary classroom setting, Blanco said in the release.
Harson was named Teacher of the Year in 1994, 2010 and 2017. She also has served as a supervisor to student interns for more than 10 years.
“It is truly an honor to be appointed as the leader of a wonderful school community," Harson said in a statement. "I’m excited about the work and looking forward to the start of a new school year with a focus on the academic progress of our students, faculty, and staff at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School.”
A new principal has not yet been appointed at Southside High after Cassidy announced she was leaving the school to serve as the director of high schools at the district level.
Cassidy has served as a health and physical education teacher, basketball coach, summer school principal and assistant principal.
She was Southside's first principal, appointed when it opened in 2017.
"As I bid farewell, I do so with a sense of excitement for what lies ahead, and a tinge of nostalgia for what I leave behind," Cassidy wrote in a Facebook post. "Please know that you will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will forever carry the spirit of this school community with me."