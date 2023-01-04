Northside High School has a new principal.
Perry Myles started Monday filling a hole left when Julia Williams left Northside for Lafayette High School in November.
“Mr. Myles’s record of strong and effective leadership will be an asset to the students, staff and Northside High School community," Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a statement.
"He has served in a variety of educational roles giving him the knowledge and skills necessary to lead an effective school. Our school system is fortunate that Mr. Myles has joined our team and will lead the important work at Northside High School.”
Myles has a bachelor's degree in health and physical education from McNeese State University. He also has a master's degree in sports administration and a master's certificate in secondary supervision and administration from Grambling State University.
He has been an educator form more than 33 years, according to a news release from LPSS. He has served in administrative and supervisory roles for more than 20 years.
Myles is "thankful to be joining the great staff and community of Northside High School - where you can be anything you want to be" and is "grateful to be a Viking," according to LPSS.
Myles replaces Williams who started at Northside in 2015. Williams left to take the helm at Lafayette High, where she is an alumna. In 2021, she was named the LPSS high school principal of the year.