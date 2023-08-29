The former Prairie Elementary School will be used as an alternative site for Lafayette Parish School System elementary students who are experiencing behavioral issues.
Students in K-5 who are temporarily reassigned to the school with be enrolled in the SOAR program, which stands for Success, Opportunities, Achievement and Re-engage, district spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a release.
The program is designed to address the social-emotional needs of students and add a layer of support for young learners, Blanco said.
“With the relocation of Prairie Elementary School, we realized a golden opportunity to implement this program we have been discussing for quite some time, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jamie LaFleur said in a statement.
"By separating elementary students from middle and high school students, we are creating learning environments that allow us to dive deeper into the issues affecting students, connect with them on an individual level, and ensure they have the necessary support and resources in place to flourish in their regular classroom setting.”
“We want to provide stability and give students a new outlook on school,” she added.
The site will be equipped with a sensory room for students with special needs. A full-time social worker also will be on site. Students will continue with their academic learning while honing skills to help them continue to be successful when they return to their home school, Blanco said.
Students zoned for Prairie Elementary School are now reporting to a new campus on Rue de Belier.
Tara Walker will be the program administrator. She was the assistant principal of Prairie Elementary for nine years. Walker started her educational career in St. Bernard Parish. She also taught at Youngsville Middle School and was a lead teacher at N.P. Moss Preparatory School.
“Building relationships and trust within the school community and with our families is crucial for our long-term success. Our goal is to effectively communicate with base schools and re-engage students once they are showing success," Walker said in a statement. “I am honored to serve as SOAR’s program administrator and look forward to building and growing this program.”
Walker was chosen for ability to work with guardians and students to achieve student success and that Walker understands the impact a positive culture can have on students, LaFleur said.
“Tara is the perfect person to lead this new program," LaFleur said in a statement. "She has the ability to maintain high standards and hold students accountable for their actions, because her compassion and love for students shines through in the work she does each day.”