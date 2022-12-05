University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie is requesting approval for a ground lease with Ragin’ Cajun Facilities Inc. that would nudge forward plans for a $45 million rebuild and renovation on the home field side of the university's football stadium. But the design is yet incomplete and no dates to build have been set.
A Nov. 15 letter from Savoie to UL System President Jim Henderson requests an OK for the university to enter into a ground lease with RCFI, the nonprofit, 501(c)3, which would hold the lease at a dollar per year until the construction project is completed. The system Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the request Tuesday at its regularly scheduled December meeting.
The project includes work on 130,000 square feet that would include premium suites, club level and club seats, press box and loge boxes. It would also create office space for the Athletic Department, a sound system, lighting, video board, communications, broadcast and more.
Plans to expand and enhance the stadium and other facilities are a decade in progress. They are part of the UL-Lafayette master plan, announced in 2013.
The master plan also included improvements to the baseball stadium and track/soccer facilities.
Partial funding for improvements has been generated through opening up naming rights to the stadium, which is now Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, which the regional medical center secured with a donation of $15 million. Others who’ve donated to the stadium improvements include Iberia Bank, Home Bank and McLaff Inc.
Not included in the Nov. 15 letter and additional information sent from Savoie to Henderson was a demolition date for portions of the stadium to be refashioned. Nor was there a start and end date for construction at the stadium.
Scott Hebert, director of facility management at UL Lafayette, said "basically, we are still in the early steps" of the project. Designers ACSW Architects of Lafayette and DRL, a national architectural firm, are jointly designing the project. The two worked on the UL Lafayette baseball stadium.
Hebert said that Savoie is asking that RCFI have the system's approval to do the football stadium project, which is a necessary but perfunctory step.
Asked if the project would take several more years, Hebert said, "It's going to be sooner than that."
He said the project won't get underway until the design is complete and the finances for the project are ready.