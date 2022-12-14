It’s been a full year — Dec. 14, 2021 — since University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials got this good news: The institution had been OK’d for R1 status — that’s top tier for research — by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
That set off months of celebration on campus and elsewhere in Louisiana, as UL Lafayette is the sole UL System school and only the third in-state university — LSU and Tulane are the others — to achieve that distinction. Only about 140 of some 3,000 American universities are rated R1.
R1 status typically generates many benefits for universities, applications from top graduate students and faculty members, research dollars and grants, better staffing among them.
UL President E. Joseph Savoie noted as much in his published blog this week. He said achieving that top status affirmed “the promise we’ve made as an institution” to pursue excellence in research, teaching and service. Carnegie, through a report in The Chronicle of Higher Education that week last year reported that UL was among nine universities that rose to “Doctoral/Very High Research” institution, according to Carnegie’s standards.
“We’ve rightfully marked this historic accomplishment throughout 2022 — at a campus celebration and research showcase; in Baton Rouge, where we were honored by the governor and legislators; and during a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football game before a national television audience,” Savoie wrote this week.
Ramesh Kolluru, UL Lafayette vice president for research, innovation and economic development, remembers learning about the R1 designation in his office. Kumer Das, his assistant vice president and assistant provost, held the announcement and said, “I think I have something to tell you.”
Kolluru, who oversaw the quest for the R1 status at UL Lafayette, said he “ran faster than I ever did to the president’s office,” where the celebration continued. The celebration for the wider campus community took place two months later with hundreds of participants and special guests outside the Student Center.
But the R1 designation, which is a treasured status, is not a stopping point. The designation is good for three years and then UL Lafayette must prove to Carnegie that it still belongs in the top tier for another three years, Kolluru said. While UL Lafayette earned the R1 distinction in December 2021, that status was also imperiled at other universities that had to defend their R1 status to Carnegie.
That’s a fate that Savoie and Kolluru want to avoid. In the past year, Savoie wrote, UL Lafayette has worked to make stronger its research infrastructure “in ways that directly and positively impact faculty and staff researchers and the students who learn from and work alongside them.”
That includes approval of revised research policies that provide needed resources to researchers and encourage further efforts in maintaining the Carnegie R1 status by providing incentives to those who secure external funding for research; who sustain and grow doctoral student research and program activity; and who provide for growth of post-doctoral and non-faculty researchers.
Lastly, the research policy set down eligibility requirements and the duties and responsibilities for principal investigators for sponsored research at the university. Principal investigators take the intellectual leadership for sponsored programs.
Savoie in his blog and Kolluru in an interview last week also talked about delivering financial support for doctoral students who need to complete their research in timely fashion. The fund would have $400,000 set aside that is necessary doctoral researchers, Kolluru said, “because sometimes life gets in the way” for doctoral students who have families, outside jobs and other obligations that might pull them away from their research. By helping doctoral students finish their programs, he said, UL will bolster its research credentials to Carnegie.
These new policies that Savoie announced this week, Kolluru said, “strengthen research,” which is what Carnegie rewards through its R1 designation.
“There are clear signals to the campus and to external stakeholders,” Kolluru said. “We are thrilled and gratified to be in the R1 tier, but we want to remain part of the club. Our students and faculty deserve to know they are at a Carnegie 1 institution.”