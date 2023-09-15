Paul Breaux Middle School has a new principal after its former principal retired.
Byron Lyons, who has a doctorate in school leadership, will be the school's newest leader. Lyons has more than 25 years of educational experience with more than 16 of those years as administrative experience, Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a release. He most recently served as an assistant principal of Northside High School.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Lyons to the Paul Breaux Middle School family. His proven leadership skills will be a valuable asset to the students and staff of Paul Breaux Middle School,” Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. said in a statement. "We look forward to working together to provide students with the best education possible."
Lyons replaces Katherine Rayburn who retired after nearly 30 years as an educator. Rayburn had been selected as the LPSS Middle School Principal of the Year.
Lyons worked in eight different middle and high schools before arriving in Lafayette. He served as principal of two specialty schools, was a foreign exchange teacher host and spent six years as the human resources director for an inner city urban school district in Ohio, Blanco said. He also is a certified superintendent and holds educational certifications in five states.