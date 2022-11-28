Fond memories flowed, invariably accompanied by laughter, as friends and family said goodbye Monday to Raymond Blanco, a former football coach and longtime dean of students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who served as the first gentleman when his wife, Kathleen, was governor.
Blanco, who died Nov. 19 at age 87, was celebrated with a funeral Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, followed by burial next to his wife at the St. Charles Borromeo cemetery in Grand Coteau. Kathleen Blanco, the only woman governor in Louisiana history, serving from 2004-08, died in 2019. The couple were married for 55 years.
Several hundred friends and family members — along with Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna Edwards — filled the cathedral Monday.
The governor remarked to the crowd that “many thousands of people are better off because Coach Blanco lived. That’s his legacy.”
Loud, boisterous and profane, but also very forgiving with college-age students who committed minor transgressions, Blanco was a larger-than-life personality. Many of those at the funeral home before the church service told favorite stories about him.
Scott Angelle remembered how he was engulfed in grief after his sister died in a car crash decades ago, just before finals his senior year at what is now UL. He said Blanco sought him out and learned that Angelle needed help passing calculus to graduate.
Knowing that Angelle had a high grade-point average and was in no frame of mind to study for his final, Blanco arranged for Angelle to meet with his professor, who allowed Angelle to take a special exam. Angelle passed and graduated.
Angelle went on to become the first president of St. Martin Parish, lieutenant governor, a Public Service Commission member and a high-ranking official in the Trump administration.
John Breaux, who served 32 years in the U.S. House and Senate, remembered meeting Blanco when Blanco was asked to coach the tennis team at UL.
Blanco made the tennis players work out with weights, as if they were preparing to play on the gridiron.
“Despite that, he turned into a wonderful friend,” Breaux said. “He loved politics more than anybody in Louisiana, and that’s saying a lot.”
Robert Johnson and Stephen Ortego remembered getting phone calls from Blanco where he shouted his support as they mounted campaigns for the state House more than a decade ago.
Both won and credited Blanco’s ability to decipher polling results to develop a message that would connect with voters.
“If he was on your side, he was on your side,” Johnson said and added with a laugh, “He’d kill you to prove it.”
Mary-Patricia Wray was a young Democratic strategist in Louisiana when she got to know Blanco while working for Edwards during his long-shot gubernatorial bid in 2015.
She remembered how he would cuss her out privately but also stood up for her in meetings with others.
On Sunday, friends and family took turns sharing remembrances of Blanco at UL, where he coached or oversaw students from 1963 to 2008.
At the funeral Mass, the Rev. Chester Arceneaux noted Blanco’s strong Catholic faith, but couldn’t resist adding humor to his remarks.
He remembered telling Blanco, “Coach, it is my job to keep you out of purgatory for eternity.”
“What will it take?” Blanco asked.
“A lot of confession,” replied Arceneaux, as the crowd broke into laughter.
Among those attending the Mass were Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson; state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette; Andy Kopplin and Jimmy Clark, who both served as chiefs of staff to then-Gov. Blanco; Jared Arsement, Edwards’ media consultant, whose mother Suzanne was Blanco’s longtime secretary; and Richard Zuschlag, president and CEO of Acadian Ambulance.
Also there were the Blancos’ five surviving children: Karmen, Monique, Ray Jr., Nicole and Pilar. The Blancos’ youngest child, Ben, died in an industrial accident in 1997 when he was 19. The Blancos had 17 grandchildren.
The children remembered their father’s devotion to their mother.
“She was the absolute love of his life,” said Karmen. “He cherished, loved and adored her every day after they met.”
Added Monique: “He died of heartbreak.”