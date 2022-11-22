Raymond Sindo Blanco’s impact was felt on football fields where he coached; in the hallways of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he served as a beloved administrator; and in the rough-and-tumble Louisiana political world.
But to generations of Louisianians, he may be remembered best as the life partner and trusted adviser to Louisiana’s sole female governor, Kathleen Marie Babineaux Blanco, to whom he was married for 55 years and with whom he reared six beloved children.
Services for "Coach" Blanco are scheduled for Sunday and Monday. He died Saturday at 87.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday in the UL Student Union Ballroom, 620 McKinley St. A prayer service and celebration of life reflections will begin at 5:30 p.m. Parking is available across the street at Olivier Hall Parking Tower.
Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave. A funeral Mass will follow at St. John Cathedral with reflections at 1:30 p.m. and Mass at 2 p.m. Following Mass, a burial service will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 174 Church St., Grand Coteau.
“Coach Blanco once said that students were among his best friends — and our students never had a better friend, or fiercer advocate, than Raymond Blanco,” said UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie, whom Blanco hired as assistant dean of student personnel in 1978.
“His devotion to their success and his belief in social justice created a legacy that remains deeply rooted in our University’s culture.”
That sense of social justice was formed as a son of two immigrants in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, where Blanco was born and reared. The city did not always embrace immigrants.
During Blanco's boyhood, Theophilus Eugene "Bull" Connor served as the local public safety commissioner for some 26 years, earning national notoriety for enforcement of segregation and support for the poll tax in Birmingham, which kept Black and poor White residents from voting.
From the 1940s to the 1960s, there were more than 40 bombings in the city, mostly aimed against civil rights activists.
Blanco graduated from John Carroll, a Catholic high School, in 1953 — he was named "wittiest and best politician" — and left the state to attend college, first at a junior college in Mississippi and then at St. Benedict’s College in Atchinson, Kansas, where he played linebacker on the football team and earned a bachelor’s in philosophy and political science in 1958.
Blanco coached high school football in Galveston, Texas and in New Iberia, where Catholic High won its first state championship under his direction. He joined the UL Lafayette football coaching staff in 1963, but became dean of men, dean of student personnel and dean of students during times of some unrest on campus connected to civil rights. He was later named vice president for student affairs, a position he held until his 2009 retirement.
“Those of us who worked for and with Coach heard him say many times that it was a moral obligation to listen to students and to respond to their concerns with fairness and kindness,” Savoie recalled.
“While there are hundreds of stories about his larger-than-life exuberance and escapades, there are just as many tales of quiet mentorship and guidance. In dorm rooms and locker rooms, in his living room and kitchen, he sat with students and simply listened,” Savoie said.
“He treated them as if they were his own, and offered counsel grounded in a definite sense of right and wrong. He connected with students as individuals who deserved attention and respect. He listened with his ears and heard them with his heart.”
In a 2003 article by John Hill, former Capitol Bureau reporter for Gannett Newspapers, Blanco insisted that he stayed in the background of his wife’s political career, preferring to hunt and fish, outdoors activities which his wife also relished.
Among his hunting buddies was former U.S. Sen. J. Bennett Johnston. And although he insisted he took a back seat in his wife’s political career, he was inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in 2019, where he was said to have advised “aspiring candidates for various parish and local offices such as Clerks of Court, Assessors, Mayors, Parish Presidents, City and Parish Council Members, Sheriffs, District Attorneys, State Representatives, State Senators, and Judges.”
He also took a leave of absence to work on his wife’s successful gubernatorial campaign in 2003. He took similar leaves to work on her campaigns for the state Legislature, the Public Service Commission and for lieutenant governor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Marie Babineaux Blanco, his father, Goumersindo Blanco, his mother Mary Locascio Blanco, his brother, Joseph Blanco, and by a son, Benedict Andrew Blanco.
He was survived by his children Karmen Blanco-Hartfield (Jerry), Monique Blanco Boulet (David), Nicole Blanco George, (John), Raymond Blanco, Jr. (Aprill), and Pilar Blanco Eble (Michael), and 17 grandchildren Savannah Blanco-Trumps & Allyson Hartfield, Kathleen, David, Zachary & Sam Boulet, Angelle, Tripp, Graham, Crawford, & Bishop George, Ray and Drew Blanco, Ben Michael, Eli, Miles, and Oliver Eble.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, and a long list of nieces and nephews.