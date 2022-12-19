The J. Arthur Roy House, for decades a treasure hidden in plain sight, is being revealed these days at one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections.
A renovation envisioned in 2020 is nearing its completion, possibly in January. Work on the exterior of the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure is almost done, save for some touch-up. Interior floors will get due attention starting next week.
“The last big effort will be inside on the pine floors,” said Joshua C. Caffery, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies, which will move into the two-story former residence, the oldest building on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. It is also the only UL Lafayette building on the National Register of Historic Places. The home was designed by Arthur Van Dyke.
A more visible home
Right now, the center is located on the third floor of the Edith DuPre Library, well out of sight of the general public and away from casual traffic. That will change soon enough. The Roy House, built in 1901, is on the northwest corner of Johnston Street and University Avenue, one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. The center is dedicated to researching, publicizing, promoting and preserving Louisiana culture and history.
The center has three divisions: The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, the Research Division and the Programming and Special Projects Division. It includes the Archive of Cajun and Creole Folklore, which the campus says is the “largest collection of audiovisual materials related to the traditional cultures of southwestern Louisiana.”
Archival work will be done on the Roy House’s second floor. Research by students and faculty will be done on the first floor. Rooms have been named for the Broussard family, donors; and for Glenn Conrad, who founded the center in 1973.
Book sales will also be on the first floor, where Caffery said the center hopes to offer all UL Press titles for sale. Doors from the bookstore will unfold to provide seating for about 50 for readings. The center also keeps a rare map collection, copies of which it may make available.
The center will continue to use space at the library, including storage for books. Caffery’s office will be on the second floor at the Roy House.
Designed with history in mind
The restoration has been accomplished with both the building’s history and its future in mind. Rita Durio of Rita Durio and Associates said the exterior paint is Create, a light green tint that would be appropriate for a Queen Anne style home built in America at the turn of the 20th century.
She said the exterior trim was done in White Snow, and the windows include Chinese red. The initial thought was to use Vermilion red, which would have been appropriate as a UL Lafayette color, but it did not work.
“UL’s colors are red without making it garish,” she said. “The windows incorporated the red.”
“We will have shutters, dark green,” she said, which are “very traditional” in Louisiana.
Durio said interior colors were chosen to complement marble found in each room.
The foyer leading to the stairs and up the stairs to the second floor will be done in William Morris documented print wallpaper, she said, also appropriate for fine homes of the era. There will also be additional access to the home for those who cannot use the front stairs.
Adam Purser of Opelousas, project manager for contractor JB Mouton Builders, said the house was “in surprisingly good shape” when work started in February. He expected more problems to arise — the house had been largely neglected for decades — but he said there was minimal termite and water damage, although there were several layers of paint to negotiate.
“Everyone had their own taste,” he said.
Caffery said the “bones” of the building were fine. Work includes installation of heating and cooling equipment. Some leveling work was done and some wood replaced.
Work will cost about $1.4 million, with additional work planned on landscaping and for features like a patio, gazebo and band area. Caffery said he hopes some 8-10 parking spaces can be added in the back.
“We will seek help with the landscaping through grants and donations,” he said.
He said he hopes the city can rework the sidewalks to crossing and walking along the grounds safer.
The downstairs will be open to the public. The upstairs is primarily a working area.
Want to contribute? Sent tax-deductible contributions to https://give.louisiana.edu/give-now/restoretheroy
To contribute by check, send your donation to Dr. Josh Caffery, Director,
Center for Louisiana Studies, P. O. Box 43558 Lafayette, LA 70504
Make checks payable to the UL Lafayette Foundation, with "Roy House" noted in the memo line.