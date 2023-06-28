After serving three terms on the Lafayette Parish School Board, Tehmi Chassion will vie for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Chassion, who has a doctorate of pharmacy, is seeking to replace Rep. Vincent Pierre, D- Lafayette, who was term-limited therefore leaving open the District 44 position, which largely encompasses central and north Lafayette.
"I want to help and I know I can," Chassion said Wednesday. "I can get along with everyone. I know what it takes to get the right levers pulled and what it takes to help get funding that my district needs."
If elected, he said he knows he would have big shoes to fill in replacing Pierre but that he would work with Pierre to determine how to continue making the best choices for constituents.
"I promise I will never let this district down because my mom and my family live here and I won't ever let them down," he said.
Chassion was first elected to the school board in 2010. While serving on the school board, Chassion said he helped bring the Love Our Schools initiative to life in Lafayette Parish, supported Link and Learn to bring free WiFi to students in the 70501 area code, and helped create a balanced budget that allowed for eight new schools and the expansion of 10 more.
He also said he supported the schools and staff in his district to help them increase their school ratings. Northside High School, Alice Boucher Elementary and Dr. Raphael A. Baranco became C rated schools for the first time in their school histories.
Lafayette City Councilman Patrick "Pat" Lewis and President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP Ravis Martinez also have announced they are running for the District 44 position.
The primary election is Oct. 14 and, if necessary, a run-off election will be held Nov. 18.