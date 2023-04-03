A second Comeaux High School student has been charged with sexual battery after victimizing a student on the school's campus last week, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The juvenile was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Lt. Jace Quebedeaux said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
The arrest comes after a Comeaux student was arrested Thursday, the same day as the incident, and charged with sexual battery.
Because the students who were charged are juveniles, their identities are protected by state law. Because the incident involves juveniles, police can release little information about it.
Sexual battery can occur when a victim's anus or genitals are intentionally touched by the offender using any instrument or the offender's body part, according to state statute. It can happen if that touch is direct or through clothing.
Sexual battery can occur when the victim does not consent; the victim is under 15 and the offender is at least three years older than the victim; or the offender is 17 or older and the victim did not consent or couldn't consent because of physical or mental disabilities.
A post that appeared on social media Thursday afternoon said a student was raped on campus by multiple other students and accused the school of "hiding" the issue.
Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a prepared statement Friday morning that the district was aware of the post but that "this is false."
"While we can can confirm that an incident took place on campus yesterday (Thursday) between students we are still investigating the details surrounding the incident," Blanco said in a statement. "Because this is an active investigation involving students, no further information will be provided."
"We want to assure our community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law," she added. "Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy."
Sexual battery and rape are different criminal charges. in Louisiana with rape charges involving sexual intercourse.
If you have experienced sexual assault, the National Assault Sexual Assault hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.