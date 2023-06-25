A boom in residential housing in the next five years means Lafayette Parish School System is expected to gain more students, which could put an increased strain on facilities that serve the areas projected to see the most growth.
A five-year student population projection report, prepared by Geographic Planning and Demographic Services and presented last month to the district’s long-range planning committee, found that the district is expected to grow by more than 460 students by the start of the 2027 school year as compared to the start of the 2022 school year.
That would bring the total LPSS student population to about 30,700.
“Having some level of information, whether it’s from me or someone else, as you move forward is going to be very, very helpful,” said Michael Hefner, a chief demographer with Geographic Planning and Demographic Services.
“Not only (helpful) to the district but also to the parish as a whole to have that over-the-horizon view of where you’re going.”
Most of the expected growth would be in south Lafayette because of an increase in new residential developments, Hefner said. North Lafayette schools also will see an increase because of new homes in that area.
Despite residential growth in north and south Lafayette, some families will likely send their students to charter schools, which wouldn’t affect the LPSS population, although it’s unknown exactly how many families would make that choice, according to the report.
The school district allocated about $25 million of its 2023-2024 budget for charter schools, expecting an increase in the number of students who will enroll in those schools as opposed to public schools.
Central Lafayette schools, such as Lafayette High School, are expected to remain stable or lose student population as the residents in the area age out and there are no new developments to offset the loss, according to Hefner’s report.
What is fueling the growth?
The report assumed several factors when projecting future attendance numbers including that school zones would remain unchanged and be enforced, there would be no major natural disasters and that those residential developments would be built on schedule.
The burst in student population growth is largely being spurred by an five-year increase in residential housing units — about 10,400 — most of which are being built across the southern and northern parts of the parish in Broussard, Youngsville, Carencro and the area in southwest Lafayette, according to the report.
About half of those new units will feed into Southside High School, about 1,800 units will feed into Acadiana High School and Comeaux High School and about 1,500 units will feed into Carencro High School.
The fewest number of new units are being built in the Northside High School and Lafayette High School feeder zone, which are expected to see about 80 and six respectively.
The Southside High School feeder zone has seen some of the greatest growth in new homes in the past four years, according to data from analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
That high school feeder zone largely makes up three separate areas that Bacque analyzes, though it also includes some of the Comeaux and Acadiana feeder zones.
In 2019, 67% of all home starts in Lafayette Parish were in that area. In 2020 and 2021, that area had about 56% of all home starts in the parish.
There have been 4,074 new home starts in Lafayette Parish since 2019 through the first quarter of 2023, according to Bacque. Of those, 2,253, which is about 55%, of new home starts were in that area that largely makes up the Southside High feeder zone.
About 5,200 new residential units that are in the Southside High School feeder zone are being developed in the next five years, according to Hefner’s report.
What schools are expected to see the largest student increase?
Some schools are expected to see large enrollment increases by the 2027 school year.
The largest increase is expected at Martial Billeaud Elementary School, which is in Broussard. Hefner projects the school will see a 595 student enrollment increase, which would bring the school’s total population to more than 1,300 students. The school is “rapidly outgrowing their design capacity,” Hefner wrote in his report.
Green T. Lindon Elementary School, in Youngsville, is expected to see a 540 student increase. The increase will “continue to strain the school’s capacity,” according to Hefner’s report.
Milton Elementary School, which is in south Lafayette bordering Vermilion Parish, is expected to see a 418 student increase. Recent wing additions to Milton will help serve the increase in students, Hefner said in his report.
Despite the large growth expected at some schools, others are expected to see a decrease in student enrollment, according to Hefner’s report.
Broadmoor Elementary, in south Lafayette, is expected to see a 116 student decrease; Lafayette High, in the central part of the city, is expected to see a 171 student decrease; Comeaux High, which sits in south Lafayette and incorporates Broussard, is expected to see a 214 student decrease; S.J. Montgomery Elementary, in central Lafayette, is expected to see a 146 student decrease; and Youngsville Middle is expected to see a 173 student decrease.
But Hefner told the long-term planning commission population changes can be cyclical as populations age out and later new families move in those homes.
“A typical neighborhood life cycle runs about 20 to 30 years,” he said. “You’re going to have to rely on that neighborhood’s life cycle to work its way though for when you get new families moving in and populating the schools. So that’s why you’re seeing some decreases where you normally wouldn’t see them.”
What can the school district do?
Hefner proposed four options that could be used in any combination to address the student population changes — attendance zone changes, special programming, grade span changes and new construction.
The last time there was a major change to the attendance zones was before the 2017 school year, when Southside High School opened. When those changes were made, Hefner said it was recommended that the district review attendance zone boundaries every three to five years.
The school board at its June meeting also passed changes to its student assignment policy. Under the new policy, principals will verify a student’s residence yearly and will require two monthly bills instead of just one.
For schools that are near or at capacity, the principal will require a secondary proof of residency by having a student’s guardian submit a copy of their homestead exemption. For families who lease or rent housing, they’ll have to submit a copy of a signed lease.
Hefner also recommended the school district could create special programming at campuses with lower enrollment to entice students to voluntarily move campuses. Currently, the district splits campuses from pre-K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 but the board could vote to change that to disperse student population.
The most costly option would be new construction, whether that be in the form of a new school wing or a new school.
“The building program that you have undertaken during your tenure on the board is really setting you up well to accommodate some of this growth,” Hefner told the committee. “It’s not going to accommodate all of the growth, but it will give you a little bit of ammunition to be able to address some of these things.”