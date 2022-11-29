The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is nearing its final week of showing “Americans and the Holocaust,” a kiosk and multipanel exhibition at the DuPre Library on campus.
UL is one of 50 libraries to host the exhibition, and the only one in Louisiana. The last of a handful of public events that complement the exhibition — a session to teach how to instruct students about the Holocaust — will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the museum.
Zack Stein, head of special collections at the DuPre Library, said the topic is “personal” for him — family members were victims of the Holocaust, he said — but also important, given the rise of antisemitism in the United States. He said teaching the Holocaust is “very complex,” especially with younger students.
The exhibition opened at the library Nov. 8 and the first event connect to it – a presentation by a Lafayette survivor – followed the next night. Stein said the dates were chosen to reflect the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass,” when Germans attacked Jews, their homes, businesses and temples with apparent approval of Adolph Hitler’s government.
In addition to the survivor presentation, there has been a book presentation and video presentation.
Tiffany Ellis, head of user engagement at the library, said the exhibit was initially scheduled for 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic. The library applied successfully for a grant to host the exhibit. She traveled to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., to prepare for the exhibition.
Ellis said that some 1,700 to 1,800 people had accessed the exhibition in some way: in person or online. More than 100 have attended the events.
She said she has received emails praising the exhibition from teachers. Stein said that some members of the temple in Lafayette have expressed appreciation that the exhibition was shown here.
“We have to have these (explicit) photographs,” Stein said. “These things happened. We cannot diminish them.”
Ellis said the feedback from visitors has expressed appreciation for seeing photographic evidence of what happened, “actually showing what went on.”
But not everyone is enthusiastic or supportive about teaching the Holocaust. For example, Stein said, a school board in Tennessee this year banned “Maus,” a Pulitizer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, citing explicit language and a drawing of a nude, dead mouse. The board later reaffirmed its action, despite some widespread public disapproval.
On Tuesday, Allyssa Bodin, who teaches U.S. history at Loreauville High School, helped lead some 88 juniors and seniors from the school through the exhibition, which takes about a half-hour to follow to completion. She said her students were starting a lesson about World War II and had touched on some of the topics discussed at the exhibition.
She said students were “shocked” by some of what they saw and had not previously understood why there was a push in some quarters for the U.S. to enter the war. She said students may have touched on some aspects of the Holocaust before, in limited fashion.
They also made some connections between the Nazis in Germany and the Russian army in Ukraine.
The exhibition will close Dec. 9.