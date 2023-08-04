Brian Steffen can’t tell you the first time he encountered the topic of dinosaurs, but he remembers this important occasion in his life: Watching the 1993 movie, “Jurassic Park,” directed by Stephen Spielberg.
“It was a big deal. It was fun, and the movie made a big splash,” said Steffen, who holds a doctorate in biology and serves as associate professor in geology, biology and environmental science at South Louisiana Community College.
Steffen will offer Dinosaurs, GEOL-1103, this fall for the third time at SLCC. He said the course will help students understand the Mesozoic Era, which started some 250 million years ago, and various dinosaur groups that existed then. Each time he teaches the course, he suggested, it evolves as “a work in progress.”
“It’s still a fairly new course and I’m making changes to the content,” he added.
He said he taught the course last semester and reviews of the class indicated students liked it. He said he doesn’t expect he’ll have trouble filling out a class of more than 20 students.
Lectures will be strongly based on a textbook, “Dinosaurs,” by Spencer G. Lucas, that he’s used before.
Steffen said the students, who’ve grown up with fictional accounts of dinosaurs, seldom mention a favorite one in class. But their professor has one — the Triceratops — which was a Ceratopsian. The Triceratops’ diet consisted of fruits, seeds, leaves, twigs and roots.
Steffen said he thinks of the Triceratops as “the Mesozoic version of modern rhinos.” It could grow to 30 feet long and weigh some 12 tons.
Tanya St. Julien, dean of STEM, Transportation and Energy at SLCC, said the Dinosaurs class is filling up. She said the class is exciting for students who show interest in it as the second of their two required science courses.
She said the class may eventually be offered at SLCC’s other campuses in outlying parishes like Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Vermilion, St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia.
She said the course may also draw some interest from students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, as well, where students can cross enroll at SLCC for required lower division courses.
“We are always open to new courses and new topics,” she said.
St. Julien said that eventually, the two-year school might try to re-establish STEM education — including camps — for youth groups or younger children.