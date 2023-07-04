South Louisiana Community College’s Adult Education program will provide new opportunities starting later this month for completing the high school equivalency diploma.
Andre Perez, executive director for academic strategic initiatives and acting director for adult education, said the Adult Education Department will host four open registration sessions over Wednesday and Thursday. The sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. both days on the main campus in Lafayette, 320 Devalcourt St., second floor.
The Adult Education program at SLCC is administered at each of its nine campuses in Abbeville, New Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martinville, Crowley, Opelousas, Ville Platte, Franklin and Morgan City. The program, offered days, evenings and online, is free.
Students will also have access to English as a Second Language or citizenship classes.
Rhondalyn Bernard, data manager for adult education, said as many as 5,000 adult education students can be served through the program on the nine campuses.
Equivalency programs are offered to youths, 16 and 17, who enroll with approval of their parish schools.
Most students enroll in cohorts with other students 18 and older; some students enroll in their 50s or 60s, he said, because they want to earn a diploma that they had missed out on earlier in life.
“We have a whole different philosophy on this,” Perez said of SLCC. “We consider everyone who comes in as a college student entering through a different door.”
He said the equivalency test enables students to progress through their equivalency work completion to degree programs. Some students can qualify for a $500 scholarship for college work at the two-year college.
Adult Education Assistant Director Niccola Ledet-McNair said SLCC takes extra care to make sure students returning for high school work feel assured of support in resuming their education.
“Returning to school can be intimidating, but our staff and learning facilitators go above and beyond to make preparing for the high school equivalency test (formerly the GED exam) a rewarding experience.”
Perez said returning to school can require additional support for students from faculty and staff. That includes guidance, building confidence and putting students in position for retention, persistence and completion of the high school program.
Some 120 students completed their equivalency programs last year. The number of completers has been rising in recent years, he said. Registration may attract as many as 1,000 students tp registration this year, many of whom will complete the program at their own pace.
“How they move through is up to them,” Perez said. “Younger students are fresh; academics may be in their minds. Older students may need remediation.”
He said students focus on reading, writing, math, science and social students. Their completed diplomas are equivalent to what the state requires for all high school students.
Students should bring a photo ID and their Social Security numbers to registration.
Information: Visit www.solacc.edu/adulted or call 337-521-9056.