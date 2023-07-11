Adult Education students at South Louisiana Community College will miss a familiar face come fall.
Kasha Williams has been more than just the first person to greet newcomers at the door to the Adult Education department, located on the second floor of the Devalcourt Building on campus, although she has been that. Adult Education is where students 16 and older sign up to complete coursework for a high school equivalency diploma. She’s been a role model, as well, someone who could speak to prospective students from her own experience about working her way through Adult Education and into “something better.”
Williams, who is leaving SLCC soon to pursue her master’s in business administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, earned her high school equivalency credentials through enrollment in Adult Education in 2015. Home schooled, she later spent two months at SLCC as a 16-year-old completing high school equivalency requirements that would smooth her way to college enrollment.
Following completion of those courses and successful testing, Williams enrolled at SLCC to take college courses the following semester and, a year later, transferred to UL Lafayette to study political science.
Now, Williams is counting down the days until her latest hitch at SLCC — this one as an employee — is over. For the second time, the two-year school has launched her on to bigger academic pursuits, this time for the MBA.
Students who are short of a high school diploma — as Washington was — lined up Wednesday and Thursday at SLCC to register for high school equivalency work, with some courses starting as early as Monday. Rhondalyn Bernard, data manager for the program, said she hopes their successes will mirror those of Williams, who has served students well in her office.
She said about 45 students signed up Wednesday for high school equivalency classes, which are delivered at all nine SLCC campuses in eight southwestern Louisiana parishes: Crowley, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion. About 75% of the students enroll in Lafayette, which includes online students. The community college can handle more than 5,000 students per year, if there is interest.
Quanavius Batiste, 35, who has three children, said she’s plenty interested in getting enough education to eventually qualify for a better job, such as phlebotomy. Exiting the registration area Thursday, she said she did some prep work for getting registered and is starting courses next week. A better job will mean better opportunities to support her children: 17, 15 and 5.
Rena Celestine, 17, who attended Acadiana High, said she, too, is interested in a career in phlebotomy. She expects it may take a while to where she can achieve the high school equivalency status, and continue on to study phlebotomy at the community college. She’ll pursue it as long as it takes.
“I’m ready for this,” she said. “I’ve been stagnant in life and in school. I’m starting a new journey in life.”
Dayne Hawkins, 16, who studied at Breaux Bridge High, said he’ll take equivalency courses at SLCC’s Lafayette campus. He wants to complete coursework, pass the HiSET examination, and continue on to college. Once there, he said, he’ll decide “what is possible.” He starts classes next week.
Students of high school age generally study in the same cohort, while students past high school age study at night. But there is more than one way to complete an equivalency program, including through online study.
Landon Jackson, 18, of New Iberia has been out of school for about six months and said he’s ready to take on equivalency work. He expects teachers to be hands-on with their instruction. His goal: He wants a better job, whatever that takes.
Students also signed up at SLCC for English language classes, which come through Adult Education. Among them was Mandy Xiao, 24, who grew up in China, where she completed high school work. She moved to the United States with family in 2018, and, after working in another restaurant, now owns a restaurant in Lafayette, Spicy House, where she routinely engages customers. That’s why she wants to improve her written and spoken English, she said.
Her friend, Jabez Kok of Malaysia, helped interpret for an interview, although Xiao’s English was understandable.
Bernard said registration was pretty brisk on Wednesday and Thursday. She said students come to the program with different backgrounds and aspirations. She said some students, like Kasha, have enough academic background to complete their studies within a couple of months. Others may study for a few years, depending on challenges that might include transportation, family hardships or mental health.
Students learn at their own pace. The program is free. SLCC said about 120 students graduated the program in 2022-23.