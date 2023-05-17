South Louisiana Community College and McNeese State University signed a pact Wednesday that outlines a clear path for students from SLCC to transfer their two-year business degrees to MSU and continue on to a four-year degree there.
SLCC Chancellor Vincent June and MSU President Daryl Burckel made the transfer agreement official in a midmorning signing ceremony at SLCC. Sherry Bai, dean of McNeese’s College of Business, said the agreement was effective immediately.
June said the McNeese’s business college offered the “programs, location and fit” for business students who might transfer from SLCC. Burckel said McNeese would be “invested” in SLCC transfer students’ success.
“We are student-centric,” Burckel said. “We are not recruiting students so they can fail.”
Bai said McNeese’s business school enrolls 800 students in programs that include accounting, business administration, finance, management and marketing. The school also offers a master’s of business administration degree and a certificate in the liquefied natural gas business.
“Our main goal today is to make the transfers seamless, effortless,” she said, enabling SLCC graduates to begin as juniors at the four-year college. McNeese has similar 2+2 transfer agreements with two-year schools SOWELA in Lake Charles and Lamar State College-Orange in Orange County, Texas.
SLCC has 2+2 transfer agreements with business programs at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Nicholls State and the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans. The SLCC and Holy Cross agreement was signed Tuesday.
Nancy Kinchen, chair of business and information technology at SLCC, said the two-year school enrolls 660 students in business. She said becoming a feeder school for specific four-year campuses gives SLCC students knowledge of what is required to complete their two-year and four-year programs.
Toni Celestine, director of career and testing services at SLCC, said McNeese recruiters would be welcome to visit SLCC to seek transfers and to meet privately with SLCC students.
Bai said SLCC students would be welcome to enroll in business programs at McNeese that are delivered in face-to-face, hybrid or online formats.
June said the 2+2 agreements signed this week were the first signed by SLCC since before the pandemic. He said he expects additional agreements to be forged with other colleges and universities, probably starting in the fall.
On Tuesday, officials from SLCC and Holy Cross signed an agreement linking the two schools that enables SLCC business graduates to transfer their credits to Holy Cross and complete a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting. Those programs are available online at Holy Cross.
SLCC operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville and Ville Plate. It serves about 12,000 students per year.
McNeese State enrolls more than 6,000 students in downtown Lake Charles.
Holy Cross, a Roman Catholic college located nine miles from downtown New Orleans, enrolls 1,225 students in some 50 majors. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees.