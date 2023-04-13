Several students and visitors, confident they could perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation well enough to save a life, stopped by Acadian Ambulance’s exhibit at the South Louisiana Community College Student Showcase on Wednesday and tried out the training equipment.
Nobody died due to their volunteer efforts, not even in a faux medical emergency.
“Some of them did pretty well,” said Brad Lapointe, an emergency medical technician and a student recruiter for National EMS Academy, which partners with SLCC in offering training, certifications and degrees for EMTs. Better still, some got to ask questions about training as first-responders.
Lapointe and Lindsey Leger, also a student recruiter, said it was part of the effort to encourage interest in health careers in general and in Acadian Ambulance’s EMT training in particular.
Lapointe and Leger said they explained what it was like to be a student in the EMT training and fielded numerous questions about the job market and career possibilities.
“People are interested, curious,” Leger said. That’s how the road toward training and employment starts.
Acadian Ambulance and other employers were among those who visited the Student Showcase to see what SLCC students are working on — there were numerous booths and displays related to students’ academics and skill training — as well as interacting with students.
Krista Earles, a Lafayette Sheriff’s Office recruiter, said she spent much of the morning fielding questions about internships for law enforcement students.
“They asked me about ‘ride alongs’ and asked about legal questions,” she said.
But Earles, who has worked for two years at the Sheriff’s Office, said recruitment efforts seldom net immediate results. The idea is to plant the seed for students who might want to know more about being a deputy.
“it’s a good way to get their minds thinking about the possibility,” she said. Oftentimes, young people don’t know how law enforcement can offer many options for career choices: K-9 officers, dispatchers, SWAT work, community corrections and more.
Spokeswoman Anne Falgout said SLCC started the Student Showcase in 2015. It remained an event internal to the campus for several years before faculty members said it should be shared with the community. That was the best way to showcase what SLCC students learning. Then: COVID.
This is the second year SLCC has invited the public to the campus to see student booths and exhibits. More than 40 students volunteered to show their work and many departments encouraged students to put their best work on public display.
“This is the future workforce,” said Steven Mathews, vice president of workforce and economic development. He said students themselves, by their accomplishments, demonstrate how the curriculum is working on campus. When employers visit the Student Showcase, they see what technology students are mastering and how well they are mastering it.
Marcel St. Pierre, who teaches digital and student media, said that program offered an art contest. Twenty-seven students responded. Breanna Lockett won for a pencil drawing of the Ardoin Building on the Lafayette campus.
Falgout said students put their hands on all aspects of the Student Showcases, creating artwork to attract visitors, setting up booths and even cooking the hot dogs that fed more than 350 people who attended. The culinary department showcased its talents with a Mexican Hotdog (a hot dog wrapped in bacon then deep fried), a salsa station and a knife skills demo.