Letessie Pierre, of Sunset, spent long hours in dialysis until she received a new kidney in 2018. She had an overriding goal in her life from that day: earn a bachelor’s degree and find work assisting other dialysis patients.
When she receives her two-year associate degree from South Louisiana Community College on Thursday, she’ll be halfway through a journey that began with her enrolling for classes for the first time from her hospital bed in New Orleans. Next stop: She’ll enroll in a bachelor’s in psychology program at LSU at Alexandria.
“I remember spending my time in the dialysis center, wanting this, wanting to complete my education,” she said.
The path was not easy, but Pierre said she achieved completion of her associate degree with assistance from the SLCC community, including help from understanding instructors and from the college's Center for Minority Excellence.
Pierre will share her story as the student speaker Thursday during SLCC’s fall graduation ceremony, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome — the first of three consecutive days of local college graduations.
SLCC’s graduation will involve more than 700 college students and more than 30 adult education graduates. SLCC Foundation Vice President Gregory Daigle, partner and financial adviser of Pinnacle Group, will emcee the graduation, and Karen Wyble, vice president of regional community affairs at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, will address the graduates.
On Friday, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will begin its first of two days of graduation ceremonies — more than 1,200 will graduate — with the following schedule:
9 A.M. FRIDAY
- College of Liberal Arts at the Cajundome
- University College at the Cajundome Convention Center
1 P.M. FRIDAY
- Ray P. Authement College of Sciences at the Cajundome
- College of Education and Human Development at the Convention Center
9 A.M. SATURDAY
- B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration at the Cajundome
- College of Nursing and Health Sciences at the Convention Center
1 P.M. SATURDAY
- College of Engineering at the Cajundome
- College of Arts at the Convention Center.
Eugenia Amarachi Ndieze, a chemical engineering major, will be recognized as UL’s overall outstanding graduate, representing the College of Engineering.
Seven other students will be recognized as outstanding graduate finalists of their college. Nominations are based on leadership, scholarship and service. Finalists are:
- Kristina Abraham, B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
- Shardae Chancy, College of Nursing & Health Sciences
- Vanna Do, College of Liberal Arts
- Logan J. Hudson, College of the Arts
- Blake McMinn, College of Education & Human Development
- Ruby Shrestha, Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
- Brandie B. Stelly, University College.
Jonathan Olivier will be recognized as the university's overall outstanding master’s graduate, representing the Department of Modern Languages in the College of Liberal Arts.
Four other master’s students will be recognized as outstanding master's graduate finalists. Graduate programs nominate one student for their work. Finalists are:
- Ryan Hood, School of Geosciences in the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
- Patricia Mejia, Department of Psychology, College of Liberal Arts
- Briley Rome, School of Architecture and Design, College of the Arts
- Wileesha Stevenson, Department of English, College of Liberal Arts.