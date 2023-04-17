Southside High School will be closed Tuesday after a chemical spill on campus, the district said.
A student brought a vial of mercury to school that was dropped and spilled on the floor of a classroom, spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a statement. It is unclear why the student brought the chemical to school but it was not part of a class assignment or school project.
The school immediately enacted its crisis response protocol and was assisted by the Department of Environmental Quality and other hazmat service providers who determined the spill was properly contained and did not affect the air quality in campus, Blanco said in a statement.
In order to properly clean the contaminated area, the school will close Tuesday. it will reopen Wednesday.
Mercury is a naturally occurring element that is a shiny, silver-white metal, historically referred to as quicksilver, and is liquid at room temperature, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. High levels of exposure can harm a person’s brain, heart, kidneys, lungs and immune system.