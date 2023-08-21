Classes were canceled Monday at Southside High School after the campus experienced air conditioning issues.
Families were told Monday morning that classes were canceled, Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Amanda Blanco said. It is unclear if the school will reopen Tuesday.
South Louisiana has been experiencing record-breaking heat in July and August. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have persisted nearly every day in Lafayette and Acadiana. The National Weather Service labels excessive heat warnings when temperatures exceed 105 or heat index values exceed 113.
Excessive heat can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration.
The excessive heat and lack of rain have exacerbated critical fire weather conditions in south Louisiana and southeast Texas.
This is a developing story.