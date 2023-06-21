The principal of Southside High School, who has been there since the school opened, is leaving for a position with the district.
Catherine Cassidy announced on the school's Facebook page Monday that she would be leaving to be the director of high schools for Lafayette Parish School System.
"Today marks a bittersweet moment as I bid farewell to this incredible school community that has been my second home," she wrote. "Reflecting upon my time in this remarkable school, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunities, growth, and support I have received from all of you.
"From the dedicated teachers who imparted their knowledge and wisdom, to the staff members who tirelessly worked behind the scenes, and to our students and school community who inspired me to reach higher, I am eternally grateful for the impact you have had on my life and professional career."
Cassidy was selected to lead Southside High School when it opened in 2017. She has been an educator for more than 22 years, working as a teacher, coach and assistant principal.
It is unclear who will replace Cassidy to lead the school starting in fall 2023.
The post has garnered dozens of comments congratulating Cassidy on her promotion.
"As I bid farewell, I do so with a sense of excitement for what lies ahead, and a tinge of nostalgia for what I leave behind," Cassidy wrote. "Please know that you will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will forever carry the spirit of this school community with me."